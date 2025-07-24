Imperial Metals Corporation: Imperial Reports Fall of Ground Incident at Red Chris Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation ("Imperial" or the "Company") (TSX:III) reports that on July 22, two fall of ground incidents occurred in the access way to an underground work area of a non-producing project at the Red Chris Mine in British Columbia, Canada. Imperial holds a 30% interest in the Red Chris copper-gold mine.

At the time of the initial incident, three contractor employees were working more than 500 metres beyond the affected zone and were asked to relocate to a designated refuge station before a subsequent fall of ground blocked the access way. Following the first event, contact was established with the individuals and confirmation was received that they had safely relocated to one of multiple self-contained refuge bays. The refuge stations are equipped with adequate food, water and ventilation to support an extended stay.

The second fall of ground event subsequently restricted communication. To ensure focus on the response efforts, a standdown of operations at Red Chris has been implemented. With the support of industry, specialist teams from nearby mine sites are being assembled to respond to the situation.

All appropriate emergency response protocols were activated immediately. Newmont, the mine operator, is actively assessing all methods and technologies available to restore communication and safely bring the workers to surface. The priority remains on ensuring the safety of the three individuals and of the emergency response teams supporting this effort.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.669.8959

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Imperial management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding efforts to assemble specialist teams from nearby mine sites to respond to the situation; the ongoing assessment of all methods and technologies available to restore communication and safely bring the workers to the surface; and the provision of future updates as more information becomes available.

Other than as disclosed above, Imperial disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "outlook", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Imperial to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Imperial has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to Imperial as well as Imperial's current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include, the risk factors detailed from time to time in Imperial's current annual information form, interim and annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Imperial has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, imperialmetals.com events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond Imperial's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.