

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol, S.A. (REPYY.PK) on Thursday reported lower income in its second quarter, impacted by a dip in sales numbers and higher operating expenses. The company also announced a 350 million euros share buyback programme for fiscal 2025.



The Spanish energy and petrochemical company posted net income of 237 million euros or 0.19 euro per share in its second quarter, down from 657 million euros or 0.54 euro per share in the same period last year.



On an adjusted basis, income fell 18.3 percent to 702 million euros from 859 million euros in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA for the three-month period was 1.49 billion euros, a 25.5 percent decline from 2.00 billion euros recorded in the second quarter of 2024.



The company's quarterly sales declined to 13.43 billion euros from 14.64 billion euros in the prior-year period.



Separately, Repsol also announced a share buyback programme amounting to 350 million euros, which will be executed in fiscal 2025. The company said that an additional 0.50 euro gross per share dividend will be paid to shareholders in January 2026.



