Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the agenda for its Technology Innovation Summit EMEA 2025, taking place in London and digitally on 8-10 October. As tech leaders confront relentless disruption from AI breakthroughs and cost pressures to geopolitical instability the ability to adapt quickly is becoming a competitive advantage. This year's event is designed to empower leaders to master tech mayhem by harnessing AI, computing, and agentic systems for smarter automation and faster decision-making while refining cloud strategies for composability, sovereignty, and security.

At the event, tech, data, analytics, and cybersecurity leaders will immerse themselves in engaging, hands-on experiences, featuring keynotes, breakouts, roundtables, case studies, workshops, and one-on-one analyst sessions, to tackle AI-driven disruption, rising costs, and geopolitical turbulence.

Noteworthy keynote sessions include:

Agentic To AGI: It's The Journey, Not The Destination. In this keynote, leaders will learn to cut through the AI hype by seeing agentic AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI) as a continuum and anticipating key milestones for the evolving AI journey.

In this keynote, leaders will learn to cut through the AI hype by seeing agentic AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI) as a continuum and anticipating key milestones for the evolving AI journey. Use The AI Moment To Achieve Your High-Performance Ambitions. This keynote session will reveal how leaders can overcome AI challenges through business alignment, streamlined governance, and strong data foundations.

This keynote session will reveal how leaders can overcome AI challenges through business alignment, streamlined governance, and strong data foundations. AI Inside: The Rise Of The Intelligent IT Operating Model. In this keynote, leaders will discover how AI transforms IT into an adaptive, intelligent system that can reshape governance, strategy, and operations.

In this keynote, leaders will discover how AI transforms IT into an adaptive, intelligent system that can reshape governance, strategy, and operations. FinOps And Beyond: Scaling Tech For The Future Without Breaking The Bank. This keynote will outline how integrating FinOps with IT financial management drives strategic budgeting and better financial outcomes.

This keynote will outline how integrating FinOps with IT financial management drives strategic budgeting and better financial outcomes. Data Readiness Is The Number One Factor For AI Results. During this keynote, leaders will understand the critical role of data strategy and governance in improving AI outcomes, reducing costs, and ensuring responsibility.

During this keynote, leaders will understand the critical role of data strategy and governance in improving AI outcomes, reducing costs, and ensuring responsibility. In Trust We Build: Balancing Risk And Realising AI's Potential. In this keynote, leaders will learn to balance AI risk mitigation with innovation by operationalising trustworthy AI for sustainable growth.

"Technology leaders are facing unprecedented challenges from AI, automation, and evolving digital demands while simultaneously managing legacy systems and rising cybersecurity threats," said Pascal Matzke, Forrester VP and research director and T&I Summit EMEA event host. "They must prove the ROI of tech investments, navigate cost pressures, and align closely with business goals. Technology Innovation Summit EMEA 2025 will equip leaders with actionable insights and innovative strategies to chart a course for sustainable growth."

At the event, Forrester will also celebrate its Technology Awards winners to recognise organisations that have enhanced business outcomes with their IT capabilities. Additionally, T&I Summit EMEA 2025 will feature specialised programmes, including the invitation-only Executive Leadership Exchange (ELE) for C-suite technology and data executives and the Forrester Women's Leadership Programme, which fosters community and advancement for women in tech. The Summit also offers certification courses on high-performance IT strategy and AI and data readiness, equipping leaders with actionable strategies and tools to evaluate and enhance their organisations' capabilities.

