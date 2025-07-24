Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917602 | ISIN: FI0009007355 | Ticker-Symbol: RAP
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 08:17
1,100 Euro
+11,34 % +0,112
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAPALA VMC OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAPALA VMC OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,35011:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 11:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rapala VMC Oyj: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Major shareholder announcements, July 24, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. EEST

Rapala VMC Corporation has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. (New York, U.S.) on July 23, 2025.

According to the notification, the aggregate ownership of Cermak Road LLC in Rapala VMC Corporation's shares (ISIN: FI0009007355) decreased below five (5) per cent threshold on July 23, 2025.

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification:


 % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached below 5% - below 5% 39,000,000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
 9.66% - 9.66%


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights


Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Class /
type of shares		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009007355 - below 5% - below 5%
SUBTOTAL A below 5% below 5%


B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

None notified

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (Item 8):

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. 0% 0% 0%
Sycamore Partners III, L.P. 0% 0% 0%
Cermak Road LLC below 5% 0% below 5%


Further, according to the notification:

"Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. is the investment adviser to Sycamore Partners III, L.P. The beneficial owners listed in Item 8 hold a passive interest in Rapala VMC."

Rapala VMC Corporation

Cyrille Viellard
President and Chief Executive Officer

Additional Information
For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.