

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares traded higher on Thursday to hit a six-week high as investors digested a slew of earnings and awaited the European Central Bank's interest-rate decision later in the day.



The euro slipped after reports emerged that EU officials are closing in on a U.S. trade deal that would echo the U.S.-Japan deal.



The pan European STOXX 600 climbed 0.6 percent to 553.36 after rallying 1.1 percent in the previous session, its biggest single-day gain since June 27.



The German DAX jumped nearly 1 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up a little over 1 percent.



Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen all traded higher despite industry data showing that Europe's new car registrations declined at the fastest pace in ten months in June, reflecting the challenging global economic conditions.



Oil major Repsol SA rose 1.4 percent after its Q2 adjusted profit beat expectations.



Pharmaceutical firm Ipsen SA rallied 2 percent after announcing changes to its Executive Committee.



TotalEnergies SE, an integrated energy company, fell nearly 2 percent after its net profit plunged in the second quarter despite increased output.



Vodafone jumped 3 percent. The telecommunications company launched a €500 million share repurchase program that will run through November 10, 2025.



Rail infrastructure company Vossloh AG climbed 2.2 percent after reporting strong second-quarter results.



Lender BNP Paribas surged 2.3 percent on reporting better-than-expected for its second quarter 2025.



Peer Deutsche Bank surged 6.2 percent after reporting its highest second-quarter pre-tax profit in nearly two decades.



Lloyds Banking rose about 1 percent after reporting a 5 percent rise in first-half profit.



Chipmaker STMicroelectronics NV plummeted 10 percent after it swung to a loss in Q2 on lower revenue.



Drug maker Roche added 1.2 percent after backing its 2025 views.



Food group Nestle SA tumbled 3.6 percent after reporting a dip in first-half sales.



Telecom company BT Group soared 6 percent after naming Patricia Cobian, currently with rival Virgin Media O2, as its first female chief financial officer.



