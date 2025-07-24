

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $131.8 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $111.3 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.5 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $766.5 million from $702.1 million last year.



West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $131.8 Mln. vs. $111.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $766.5 Mln vs. $702.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.65 - $6.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3.04 - $3.06B



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News