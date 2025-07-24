

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $159.7 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $155.4 million, or $1.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Allegion Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.6 million or $2.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.022 billion from $965.6 million last year.



Allegion Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $159.7 Mln. vs. $155.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue: $1.022 Bln vs. $965.6 Mln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its outlook as it aims to offset tariffs at the earnings per share (EPS) level, primarily through pricing actions.



Thus, the company's 2025 full-year EPS outlook includes the impact from tariffs enacted as of July 22.



ALLE now expects net profit of $7.25 to $7.40 per share against the earlier outlook of $7.05 to $7.25 per share.



Excluding items, income per share is now anticipated to be $8 to $8.15, higher than the prior outlook of $7.65 to $7.85 per share.



Allegion now expects revenue growth of 6.5% to 7.5%, higher than the 1% to 3% previously.



The firm sees tariff costs of around $40 million in 2025, which are included in the revenue growth outlook.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News