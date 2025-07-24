

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $198 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $188 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $198 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.36 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.76



