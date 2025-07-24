

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $714 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $880 million, or $2.71 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $714 million or $2.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.3% to $29.889 billion from $34.490 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $714 Mln. vs. $880 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.28 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue: $29.889 Bln vs. $34.490 Bln last year.



