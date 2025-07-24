Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that through a managed sale process the company has sold the majority of its junior equity portfolio that it owns in three junior exploration companies, originally acquired through the sale and joint venture of non-core exploration projects. The fair market value of these securities in the Company's 2025 first quarter financial statements was $1,004,371.

Proceeds of the sale of these securities will be used to assist in funding the Company's ongoing drilling to enhance the mineral resource modeling, acquiring representative metallurgical samples at the Reliance gold-antimony Property located in BC and for general corporate purposes.

The 2025 diamond drilling program has eight diamond drill holes completed to date for a total of 3,610 m drilled. Results remain to be reported for the last seven completed holes, with initial assay results updates expected shortly. Drilling is active in the area between the Imperial and Lower Crown zones to extend the mineralized trends along strike and near to surface.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259878

SOURCE: Endurance Gold Corporation