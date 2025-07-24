

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), a designer and manufacturer of injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems, on Thursday announced that net income increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income increased to $131.8 million from $111.3 million in the prior year.



Earnings per share were $1.82 versus $1.51 last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.84 versus $1.52 last year.



Operating profit jumped to $153.7 million from $126.2 million in the previous year.



Adjusted operating profit climbed to $155.3 million from $126.4 million in the prior year.



Net sales increased to $766.5 million from $702.1 million last year.



Looking ahead, the company is increasing its full-year net sales guidance, expected to range between $3.040 billion and $3.060 billion, up from previous guidance of $2.945 billion to $2.975 billion.



The company is anticipating full-year 2025 earnings per share to range between $6.65 and $6.85, up from the previous range of $6.15 to $6.35.



Further, the company announced that its Board has approved a fourth-quarter 2025 dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on November 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2025.



In the pre-market trading, West Pharma is 10.96% higher at $252.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.



