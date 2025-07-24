

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) reported earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $152.2 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $156.2 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $1.011 billion from $1.024 billion last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $152.2 Mln. vs. $156.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.011 Bln vs. $1.024 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3,850 - $3,930 Mln



