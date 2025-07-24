

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $458 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $366 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $5.429 billion from $5.299 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $458 Mln. vs. $366 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.44 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $5.429 Bln vs. $5.299 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.40 - $10.60



