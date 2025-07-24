

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, defense contractor L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, based on strong performance and improved expectations.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $10.40 to $10.60 per share on total revenue of about $21.75 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $10.30 to $10.50 per share on total revenue between $21.4 billion and $21.7 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.50 per share on revenues of $21.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



