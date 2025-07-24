Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "ATMY") announces it has closed the private placement financing (the "Offering") announced on July 14, 2025 with a strategic resource Investor. The Company has issued 5,750,000 Common Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of 575,000. The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration activities and general working capital. The Shares issued will have a 4 month hold. A director of the Company also participated in the financing.

Jim Atkinson, CEO of Antimony Resources commented, "With this new strategic resource investor, we continue to validate our thesis of having one of the highest grade antimony deposits in North America. With the continued restrictions of the global supply of antimony and its surging global demand, our goal is be a significant supplier of antimony in North America."

Highlights of the current drilling at our Bald Hill Antimony Project:

Assays received to date as reported in news release July 2, 2025.

High-grade assays returned for Drill Holes BH-25-03 and BH-25-04 Drill Hole BH-25-04 returned 4.17% Sb over 7.40 meters at a depth of 106.6 to 114.0 meters including three zones of massive Stibnite which returned 28.8% Sb, 21.9 % Sb, and 17.9% Sb respectively Drill Hole BH-25-03 returned 2.76% Antimony (Sb) over 2.8 meters from 78.2 m to 81.0 meters (m) depth including 19.0% Sb from 78.2 m to 78.6 m depth. More Assay results expected shortly.

Highlights from Past exploration

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 500 m. long

Widths average over 3 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1

Potential to expand based on additional known targets

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. There is over 5400 meters of drill core from past exploration available for examination in the Sussex office of the New Brunswick Geological Survey. A total of 25 drillholes totaling over 5400 m have been completed on the property.

The deposit consists of at least three antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of 300 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in previous drilling including the discovery Hole DDH08-03 which intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb.

A possible extension of the Main Zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters south of Main Zone returned values of 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony bearing stibnite mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored.

An historical NI 43-101 technical report, prepared by CRA in 2010[1], identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4% and 5% antimony (Sb)1). - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: AYMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

[1] NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA prepared by: Conestoga-Rovers & Associates MAY 2010 REF. NO. 070813 (1)

