New York Knicks Forward Competing in Skechers Basketball Shoes

Confirming the fan speculation surrounding his headline-grabbing slam dunk in SKX REIGN shoes during the 2025 NBA playoffs in May, Skechers officially announces that New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has joined Team Skechers. In addition to competing in Skechers Basketball footwear, the NBA Champion and defensive powerhouse will appear in the brand's global marketing campaigns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724751332/en/

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is game-ready in Skechers Basketball shoes.

The news drops ahead of Anunoby representing the brand on a European basketball tour with fellow Skechers athlete Terance Mann of the Brooklyn Nets. The tour kicks off July 26 in Belgrade, with additional stops to follow in Berlin, Frankfurt and Zadar.

"Skechers has helped me continue to play basketball at an elite level and I love these shoes," said OG Anunoby, who wears a range of Skechers Basketball styles including the SKX NEXUS and SKX REIGN. "I play quick and low to the court. I jump and move a lot. Skechers has the shoe to keep me comfortable, keep me protected and keep me playing my best every day."

"As we grow and continue to innovate our Skechers Basketball shoes, more elite players want to join our team and bring the Comfort That Performs to their games," said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. "Known for his viral dunks and defensive strength on the court, OG is a fantastic and inspiring addition to our global roster. We look forward to bringing OG and Terance Mann on tour to meet fans and the media at events with our European retail partners in the coming week."

Born in London, UK, Ogugua "OG" Anunoby grew up in Missouri from age four and excelled as a basketball phenom in high school. He was selected as a pre-season All-American by The Sporting News ahead of his freshman year at Indiana University. In 2017, he declared for the NBA draft, where he was selected 23rd overall by the Toronto Raptors. In 2019, the Raptors won the NBA championship, making Anunoby the first British-born basketball player to ever earn the title. He was traded to the New York Knicks in 2024 and has had great success since with a career-high 18-point-per-game average last season, including reaching his career-high 40-point game versus Denver.

The two high-performance Skechers Basketball shoes worn by Anunoby reflect his dynamic playing style-strong, versatile, and always in control. The SKX NEXUS is a low-top court shoe designed for speed, stability and support, offering exceptional comfort and responsiveness. Meanwhile, the SKX REIGN focuses on promoting elevation and intense traction, helping Anunoby stay quick and locked in on both ends of the court.

Anunoby joins a Skechers roster that includes his Raptors championship teammate Norman Powell, European tour partner Terance Mann, as well as NBA players Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Jabari Walker, and Josh Green, along with WNBA athletes Rickea Jackson, Jackie Young and Kiki Iriafen.

Beyond basketball, Skechers also offers performance footwear for elite and casual athletes in running, soccer, golf, pickleball/padel and cricket.

Skechers Basketball footwear is available at skechersbasketball.com and select Skechers retail stores. Basketball fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Basketball product launches and more by following @skechersbasketball on Instagram and TikTok.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and more than 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation, tariffs and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States, and the impact of wars, acts of war and other conflicts around the world; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2025. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724751332/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com

Marvin Heinz

SKECHERS U.S.A. Deutschland

marvin.heinz@skechers.com