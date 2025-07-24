Sunrun Inc.: Sunrun and Tesla Launch Home Energy Plan to Cut Costs and Boost Backup Power for Texans

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, announced today an innovative home energy plan in partnership with retail electric provider Tesla Electric (Nasdaq: TSLA). Created exclusively for Sunrun Flex customers in Texas, this new home energy plan is designed to maximize solar production, battery backup power for outages, and energy independence.

With the Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan, Tesla Electric offers a low, fixed electricity rate and the most competitive sellback rates for excess solar energy sent back to the grid. Combined with abundant solar production from Sunrun Flex and seamless battery management, customers get maximum value, advanced outage protection, and greater peace of mind.

Texas residents face a crowded and confusing electricity market with over 100 retail electric providers and a wide range of complex rate structures, most of which aren't optimized for home solar and storage. Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex is a complete home energy solution that eliminates confusion and improves the customer experience through dedicated enrollment assistance and aligning precise battery settings and solar production with a tailored retail electricity offering.

"This partnership creates the most compelling and comprehensive home energy solution on the market for Texas consumers," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "We've put customers first by combining the resources, technology, and knowledge of two companies that know energy best. Pairing Tesla's custom electric plan with Sunrun Flex results in a superior customer experience and unparalleled energy independence."

Sunrun Flex systems include Tesla Powerwall batteries to provide households with advanced backup power during outages-an especially valuable feature in Texas where severe weather has recently created prolonged blackouts and grid instability. Powerwall also allows customers to participate in Tesla's Virtual Power Plant to support the grid by sharing power to reduce strain and increase the supply of electricity.

Other key benefits of the Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan include:

Cost Predictability: Customers enjoy predictable, affordable monthly payments, with the ability to "flex" their energy usage as life changes.

Managed Settings: Tesla will coordinate electric rates, battery settings, and solar crediting to ensure the most value creation for customers.

Seamless Experience: Coordinated customer service between Sunrun and Tesla to ensure a seamless experience that integrates the electric plan and Flex system.

Rollover Credits: When customers use less energy than their baseline, they earn rollover credits to apply against future months when they exceed their baseline.

Performance Guarantee: Every Sunrun Flex subscription includes 24/7 system monitoring, free maintenance and repairs, along with solar performance and battery health guarantees.



"With Tesla Electric, we're building energy plans that unlock the full value of home solar and storage-optimized rates, seamless backup, and participation in grid services through virtual power plants," said Colby Hastings, Director of Residential Energy at Tesla. "This collaboration with Sunrun brings all of that together in one smart, simple offering for Texans."

The Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan is now available exclusively to Sunrun Flex customers across Texas, in areas with retail choices. To learn more about the plan and sign up, please visit sunrun.com/flex-texas . Tesla Electric is operated by Tesla Energy Ventures, LLC REP #10296, a subsidiary of Tesla, Inc.

