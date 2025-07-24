HEICO Corporation Acquires Important Avionics Company

Gables Engineering acquired by HEICO's Electronic Technologies Group

CORAL GABLES, FL and MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its Electronic Technologies Group has acquired Gables Engineering, Inc. ("Gables Engineering") for cash at closing. Further transaction terms and financial details were not disclosed.

HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within a year following the purchase.

Founded in 1946, Gables Engineering is a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced avionics controls, including navigation, audio, surveillance, and communication panels for a wide range of aircraft. Its integrated operations support both OEM production and aftermarket services. Gables Engineering is a trusted supplier to global aircraft OEMs, Tier 1 avionics providers and major airlines.

Headquartered in a state-of-the-art 108,000 square foot facility in Coral Gables, FL, the company performs key engineering and manufacturing in-house with its talented team of more than 200 professionals, including engineers and technicians. Since its founding nearly 80 years ago by Victor P. Clarke, Gables Engineering has been known as a pioneering aviation innovator developing advanced solutions for leading aerospace platforms, most recently including items like the modern touchscreen cockpit displays for the Boeing 737 MAX. Gables Engineering's products are an industry standard and have been line fit equipment on generations of airliners and business aircraft for many decades.

Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO's Executive Chairman, along with Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officers, jointly commented, "Gables Engineering is a natural fit for HEICO's culture of performance, innovation, and long-term growth. Located close to HEICO's headquarters and numerous other HEICO facilities, this acquisition reinforces our commitment to investing in high-quality, American manufacturing and engineering excellence."

Andrew M. Jackson, representing Gables Engineering's senior leadership, added, "We are excited to join the HEICO family. This partnership will support and grow Gables Engineering's research and development investments in flight deck technologies. We believe that this partnership will enhance value for our customers worldwide, and we look forward to seeing how partnering with other members of the HEICO family will help us continue to meet our customers' needs and build on Gables Engineering's established reputation for excellence in the avionics field."

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others: the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats, such as the COVID-19 Pandemic; our liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; cyber security events or other disruptions of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business; our ability to make acquisitions, including obtaining any applicable domestic and/or foreign governmental approvals, and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues; and defense spending or budget cuts, which could reduce our defense-related revenue. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

