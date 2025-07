American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Continues to Scale with Key New Hires and Talent Expansion

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, is proud to announce its continued growth with several key hires and broader talent expansion initiative.

Recent Talent Additions:

David Appy - Principal Research Scientist

David brings deep technical expertise in analytical chemistry and metallurgical extraction. His responsibilities include advancing analytical techniques, refining extraction methodologies, leading lab data analysis, and supporting R&D initiatives. With a diverse background spanning rare earth pre-processing and leading academic institutions, David holds a PhD in analytical chemistry from Iowa State University, holds Juiris Doctorate from Pepperdine University School of Law, is a registered patent agent, and has taught at both secondary and post-secondary levels. Alexis Thomas - Materials Lab Technician

Alexis plays a critical role in quality control for both laboratory and commercial operations. She is also contributing to the development of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to streamline lab workflows. Alexis joins ReElement with four years of hands-on experience in laboratory environments and a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree from Ball State University where she graduated Cum Laude and was a member of The National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Rhett Rezendes - Government Affairs Intern

Rhett is actively supporting strategic communications with key government agencies and programs. A graduate of Virginia Military Institute and a current graduate student at Georgetown University, Rhett brings a strong foundation in public affairs and policy engagement.

ReElement's ongoing growth and success is also reflected in its robust internal training program, designed to foster multi-functional expertise across its workforce. The company's talent pipeline continues to expand through a successful summer internship program and growing partnerships with institutions like previously announced Ivy Tech Community College.

Kirk Taylor, CFO of ReElement commented, "Talent is the lifeblood of any organizational growth. We're fortunate to have such driven and capable individuals choose ReElement as the place to grow both personally and professionally. These additions will help support our increased production and deepen the strength of our team for future growth."

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

