American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Applauds the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative and Highlights the Power Localized Refining Solutions

Collaboration and localization are essential to building a cost-competitive and diversified supply chain for national and global security

ReElement has established partnerships across the Quad nations - Australia, India, and Japan - as well as in Africa, South America, and Europe to deploy its localized refining technology

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, applauds the recent announcement of the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative. The initiative highlights the importance of deep collaboration among partner nations, including Australia, India, Japan, and the United States - of which ReElement has partners that will utilize its high value refining technology locally to compete head-to-head on cost competitive production of high purity and separated rare earth, critical mineral and defense minerals.

As previously announced on June 9, 2025, ReElement received a $150 million Letter of Interest of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) specifically to support cross-border commercial collaboration. As a recognized member of the Defense Industrial Base, ReElement is uniquely positioned to work both with defense partners and industrial partners across these allied regions.

Mark Jensen, CEO and Chairman of ReElement, commented, "Neither the U.S. nor China holds a monopoly on rare earth ore bodies. We identified this challenge early on and committed ourselves to developing a truly global solution. Today, ReElement has signed MOUs and agreements with partners across the Quad countries and beyond - in Africa, South America, and Europe - to bring our technology directly to the source. Localizing refining not only reduces cost and time to production, but also strengthens national and allied security by minimizing global bottlenecks. We look forward to working with our partners to deploy our platform, unlock value, and create resilient, high-quality jobs around the world."

ReElement's technology is capable of production ultra-high purity (>99.5% to 99.999%) separated rare earth, critical mineral and defense minerals anywhere in the world. It can process both recycled materials and virgin ores, including legacy tailings. The technology supports recovery and purification of key elements that are crucial to our national security including SEG, SEG+ which possess Samarium - the most commonly used elements in magnets for defense applications. ReElement's technology also economically refines Sb, NdPr, Dy, Tb, Y, Tb, Ge, Ga, Gd, Li, Nb, Ta, Co, Ni, Zr and others - all vital to defense, energy, and high-tech applications.

The Advantages of Localization with ReElement's Technology

ReElement has developed and commercialized the only existing rare earth and critical mineral refining platform that is scalable, modular, and rapidly deployable anywhere in the world. This approach radically reduces execution timelines, capital costs, and environmental impact.

Key Attributes:

Modular Scalability : Systems can be right-sized for each project and expanded over time based on partner growth.

Environmental Simplicity : The ReElement process is low-impact and was permitted in just one month in Noblesville, Indiana.

Minimal Infrastructure : The technology is chemical - and energy-efficient, with closed-loop reuse of chemicals and water.

Compact Footprint : Requires only a fraction of the space compared to traditional solvent extraction, lowering buildout costs.

Speed to Market: Systems can be deployed in existing facilities and made operational in under 12 months - significantly faster than solvent extraction permitting and construction timelines.

ReElement welcomes partnership opportunities with any nation or company seeking to lower costs, increase security, and build resilient supply chains for rare earths, critical minerals, and defense metals. Our "Powered by ReElement" solution can be deployed locally to help allies meet their national security and industrial goals.

Contact our team to learn how we can collaborate.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

