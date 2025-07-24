Unimot plans to enter the defence sector - a joint project with PZL Sedziszów and a Ukrainian partner in the field of drones

The Unimot Group plans to enter the defence sector through a capital investment in the newly established company PZL Defence, which will specialise in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and anti-drone systems. The project will be implemented in cooperation with PZL Sedziszów, an experienced manufacturer of components for the defence industry, and a Ukrainian partner with practical expertise gained in wartime conditions.

WARSAW, Poland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PZL Defence was established on 21 July 2025 and is currently undergoing registration. On 24 July 2025, Unimot signed a letter of intent with PZL Sedziszów and PZL Defence, declaring its intention to develop strategic cooperation and build the new company's expertise in the field of advanced defence technologies. At the same time, an agreement was concluded under which Unimot, following the registration of PZL Defence in the National Court Register, will acquire 40% of the shares in the new company for the amount of PLN 400,000. The initial shareholding structure also provides for a target share of 10% for PZL Sedziszów and 50% for the Ukrainian partner. After completion of the investment process and obtaining the necessary administrative approvals, PZL Defence plans to launch the production of civilian drones and then, after obtaining a licence, expand its activities to include military drones and anti-drone systems for the protection of critical infrastructure.

"We see the growing importance of unmanned technologies for regional security. That is why we plan to engage in a project that combines Polish engineering resources with the unique know-how of our Ukrainian partners, proven not on a training ground but in real combat conditions," says Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of Unimot.

PZL Sedziszów (the name comes from the abbreviation: Polskie Zaklady Lotnicze, meaning Polish Aviation Works), as a licensed manufacturer for the defence sector, will contribute advanced expertise in precision engineering to the project and provide access to a new production hall adapted to the requirements of the defence industry and extensive laboratory and technological facilities. PZL Sedziszów is a plant with over 85 years of history and, based on its current military production licences, currently manufactures filters for military vehicles (Rosomak) and military helicopters from the Leonardo group.

The team of the new company, PZL Defence, is being built with the participation of experts from Poland and Ukraine, including specialists with military and industrial experience. Ultimately, the company will establish a research and development (R&D) centre focused on the design of reconnaissance and interception drones, loitering munitions and systems for neutralising threats from unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The PZL Defence project is a carefully considered response to the profound transformation taking place on the modern battlefield. Since 2022, Russia has deployed over 28,000 Shahed drones against Ukraine, and according to Ukrainian intelligence, this number could soon rise to over 500 drones every night. This clearly shows that anti-drone systems are becoming an integral part of modern defence, both offensive and defensive. Together with our partners, we want to develop technologies that provide a real response to these challenges," emphasises Adam Sikorski.

The planned activities are in line with the long-term trend of increasing defence spending, both in Poland and across Europe. In 2025, Poland's defence budget will reach a record PLN 186.6 billion, which is 4.7% of the planned GDP. In the following years, spending is expected to grow - according to estimates, in 2025-2035 it may reach a total of PLN 1.9 trillion. The PZL Defence project is also in line with EU priorities such as the Readiness 2030 programme and the SAFE mechanism, which aim to allocate up to EUR 800 billion to investments in the European defence industry, with access to financial resources, EIB instruments and a flexible budgetary framework.

