Trane Technologies: Healthy Spaces Podcast: Embodied Carbon - First Movers of the Built Environment

The cause of climate change isn't a mystery: we've been reliant on burning fossil fuels for centuries, contributing to a warming planet. Our carbon emissions are a big problem, but what if carbon could be part of the solution?

How can sustainable innovation reduce emissions?

There are many solutions that can contribute to reducing our emissions footprint, from the transition to renewable energy, to sustainable consumption, production and building practices. And for the first movers in the sustainability space, the opportunities for innovation are endless.

In this episode, we speak to Cal Krause, Operational Impacts Program Manager at Trane Technologies, Nollaig Forrest, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer at Amrize, and Molly Swanson, Transportation Management Technology Analyst at Trane Technologies.

We talk about embodied carbon in the built environment, strategies for reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions, and the sustainable innovation that could turn buildings into carbon sinks, batteries and more!

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Cal Krause, Operational Impacts Manager, Trane Technologies

Nollaig Forrest, Chief Marketing & Corporate Affairs Officer, Amrize

Molly Swanson, Transportation Technology Analyst, Trane Technologies

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We'll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

