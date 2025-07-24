Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6WP | ISIN: SE0014504817 | Ticker-Symbol: K900
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 15:43
36,000 Euro
+0,84 % +0,300
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOOMIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOOMIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,04036,06018:37
36,04036,06018:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 17:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loomis AB: Loomis expands its Pharma business by acquiring Kipfer-Logistik

Loomis AB has, through its subsidiary Loomis International Corporate AG, entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Kipfer-Logistik GmbH.

Kipfer-Logistik is a logistics company based in Switzerland, which specializes in temperature-controlled transport and storage in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The company had revenues of approximately CHF 9 million (SEK 108 million) in 2024 and has 28 employees.

Loomis has been offering the transportation of pharmaceutical products in temperature-controlled environments on a smaller scale in Switzerland since 2024 under the brand of Loomis Pharma. The acquired business will be reported in the International business line within Segment Europe and Latin America and consolidated into Loomis as of closing of the transaction. The acquisition is expected to be completed on September 1, 2025, subject to certain conditions.

"This acquisition accelerates the growth of Loomis Pharma by integrating a well-established Swiss logistics company specializing in high-security and temperature-controlled road freight transport. Together, we will provide our customers with an even more comprehensive range of services, thereby strengthening our market position," says Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the Group's operating profit (EBITA1) and the earnings per share for 2025.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and items affecting comparability.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

jenny.bostrom@loomis.com

+46 79 006 45 92

Loomis offers secure and effective comprehensive solutions for managing payments, including the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis' customers are mainly financial institutions and retailers. Loomis operates through an international network of around 400 branches in 27 countries. Loomis employs around 24,500 people and had revenue in 2024 of more than SEK 30 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.