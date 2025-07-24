Biosergen AB: Biosergen Appoints Mark Beveridge as Chief Financial Officer

Stockholm, Sweden - July 24, 2025 - Biosergen AB ("Biosergen" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for life-threatening fungal infections, today announces the appointment of Mark Beveridge as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mark succeeds Niels Laursen, who will remain with the Company during a transition period to ensure continuity and support a smooth handover.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark to Biosergen's leadership team," said Tine K. Olesen, CEO of Biosergen. "He brings extensive financial expertise and a proven track record in supporting company development. Mark's experience will be highly valuable as we continue our mission to develop life-saving antifungal therapies for patients with an unmet medical need. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Niels for his dedication and leadership as CFO since 2021."

Mark Beveridge has over 15 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and financial management across both SMEs and publicly listed companies. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from Sydney, Australia, holding a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Chartered Accounting.. His background includes senior positions at Crowe Horwath and Visma Services, as well as his ongoing position as Vice President Finance at Moberg Pharma AB (publ.), a Nasdaq Stockholm-listed pharmaceutical company.

In his ongoing position as Vice President Finance at Moberg Pharma, Mark has contributed to financing, strategic planning, and international commercialization efforts. He will continue in this role alongside his new responsibilities at Biosergen.

This part-time CFO arrangement provides Biosergen with experienced financial leadership in a cost-efficient manner, well suited to the company's current phase of development.

For further information, please contact:

Tine K. Olesen, CEO

Telephone: +45 3135 5707

E-mail: tine.olesen@biosergen.net

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Biosergen

Biosergen is a biotechnology company in the clinical stage within the therapeutic field of life-threatening fungal diseases. Biosergen' s mission is to develop the drug candidate BSG005, into a new first line treatment choice for resistant and/or difficult to treat invasive fungal infections, to save thousands of lives of immune-compromised cancer- transplant- and AIDS patients every year.