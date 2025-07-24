Business growth of +3.8% at constant exchange rates in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year and of +5.7% for the full year

Strong momentum in France: revenue up +4.8%

Solid international business: revenue up +8.2% at constant exchange rates

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME), the French leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated revenue for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Olivier Jallabert, CEO of Amplitude Surgical, said: "The Group's revenue for the 2024-25 fiscal year shows an increase of +5.7% at constant exchange rates compared to the previous fiscal year. Amplitude Surgical has thus recorded another year of growth, both in France, with a 4.8% increase in revenue, and internationally, with an 8.2% increase in activity at constant exchange rates."

Consolidated revenue for the 2024-25 financial year

Revenue 2024-25 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change at

current rates Change at

constant rates In K€ IFRS standards Knee and hip activities 110,833 106,019 4.5% 5.7% Total 110,833 106,019 4.5% 5.7%

Revenue Q4 2024-25 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change at

current rates Change at

constant rates In K€ IFRS standards Knee and hip activities 27,020 26,406 2.3% 3.8% Total 27,020 26,406 2.3% 3.8%

During the 2024-25 financial year, Amplitude Surgical's revenue amounted to €110.8 million, up 4.5% at current exchange rates and 5.7% at constant exchange rates. Revenue for the 2024-25 financial year was therefore slightly below the outlook published in March 2025, with fourth-quarter growth more moderate than the trend observed for the first nine months of the financial year and unfavorable exchange rate effects, particularly in Australia.

During the 2024-25 financial year, business in France grew by +4.8%, while international distributors posted growth of +2.9% and the Group's international subsidiaries recorded an increase of +4.1% at current rates and +10.0% at constant rates.

Amplitude Surgical's direct business (French market and international subsidiaries), which accounts for nearly 93% of the Group's total sales, grew by 6.0% at constant exchange rates.

France accounts for approximately 73% of the Group's business.

For international subsidiaries, business grew at constant rates in Belgium, Australia, Brazil, and South Africa, while Switzerland and Germany reported a decline in commercial activity.

EBITDA margin 2024-25

In its press release issued on March 26, 2025, the Company updated its outlook and anticipated an EBITDA margin of approximately 26.5% for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Based on unaudited financial statements as of the date of this press release, the Company anticipates an EBITDA margin of approximately 27%.

Next press release:

2024-25 annual results: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, a number of high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive agents and distributors in more than 30 countries. As of June 30, 2025, Amplitude Surgical employed 429 people and generated revenue of nearly €111 million.

