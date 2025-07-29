Regulatory News:

Zydus Lifesciences Limited1 ("Zydus"), on March 11, 2025, entered into agreements with PAI and two minority shareholders of Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) to acquire blocks of shares representing in aggregate 85.6% of Amplitude Surgical's share capital and voting rights2 at a price of €6.25 per share and a total consideration of €256.8mn (the "Block Acquisition

As all conditions precedent to the completion have now been fulfilled, and the Block Acquisition has been subsequently completed on July 29, 2025, Zydus now holds 85.6% of the share capital and voting rights of Amplitude Surgical.

Olivier Jallabert will remain in his role as CEO of Amplitude Surgical, and, as part of the Block Acquisition, has invested into the company which has completed the Block Acquisition.

In the context of the Block Acquisition, Amplitude Surgical has terminated with effect as of July 28, 2025 its liquidity contract entered into between Amplitude Surgical, Oddo BHF and Natixis dated June 19, 2018.

Zydus will file a simplified mandatory tender offer (the "Offer") on July 30, 2025 for all the remaining outstanding shares of Amplitude Surgical at a price of €6.25 per share, at par with the price paid for the Block Acquisition. Considering the certain undertakings to tender received from seven shareholders representing in aggregate 4.7% of share capital and voting rights3, Zydus will be able to secure more than 90% of the capital and voting rights of Amplitude Surgical upon completion of the Offer and will subsequently request the implementation of a squeeze-out.

Subject to the French Financial Market Authority's (Autorité des marches financiers, AMF) clearance of the Offer, it is currently envisaged that the Offer may be opened in September 2025. No other regulatory approval will be required.

On July 28, 2025, the Board of Directors of Amplitude Surgical unanimously welcomed the Offer and on the same date issued its reasoned opinion following receipt of the fairness opinion from Finexsi, appointed as independent expert for the purpose of the Offer.

About Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 27,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R&D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. For more details visit www.zyduslife.com

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopaedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopaedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. As of June 30, 2025, Amplitude Surgical employed 429 people and generated revenue of nearly €111 million.

This press release must not be published, broadcast or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any countries in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions. Therefore, persons in countries where this press release is disseminated, published or distributed should inform themselves about and comply with any such restrictions.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assessments or assumptions that were reasonable at the date of the release, and which may change or be altered due, in particular, to random events or uncertainties and risks relating to the economic, financial regulatory and competitive environment, the risks set out in the 2023/2024 Universal Registration Document, and any risks that are unknown or non-material to date that may subsequently occur. The Company undertakes to publish or disclose any adjustments or updates to this information as part of the periodic and permanent information obligation to which all listed companies are subject. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

1 Through its subsidiaries/affiliates

2 Directly and indirectly through the acquisition of holding companies Auroralux, Ampliman 1 and Ampliman 2, and excluding treasury shares held by assimilation and on the basis of a total number of shares and theoretical voting rights of 48,020,841

3 Press release of April 17, 2025

