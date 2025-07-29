Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical company has requested Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible PEA-PME) on Euronext market with effect as from the publication of this press release and pending publication of a further press release.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, a number of high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive agents and distributors in more than 30 countries. As of June 30, 2025, Amplitude Surgical employed 429 people and generated revenue of nearly €111 million.

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

Chief Financial Officer

Dimitri Borchtch

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98