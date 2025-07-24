Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered between MaaT Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2025:

35,760 shares

€31,444.35

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,000

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,581

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 85,600 shares for €529,308.98

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 77,516 shares for €494,038.74

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 in the liquidity account: 27,676 shares €66,252.16 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,085 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,030 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 32,984 shares for €251,038.29 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 32,237 shares for 249,744.48



the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 0 shares €200,000.00



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded

volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded

volume in

EUR Total 3,000 85,600 529,308.98 2,581 77,516 494,038.74 01/02/2025 17 290 2,317.10 13 377 3,027.31 01/03/2025 2 12 95.76 3 81 648.81 01/06/2025 6 172 1,388.04 18 436 3,535.96 01/07/2025 2 75 608.25 4 92 747.96 01/08/2025 12 267 2,152.02 1 25 202.00 01/09/2025 74 2,905 26,755.05 01/10/2025 33 1,381 11,586.59 14 562 5,041.14 01/13/2025 28 1,015 8,160.60 29 1,034 8,385.74 01/14/2025 18 465 3,766.50 26 857 7,035.97 01/15/2025 27 1,010 8,170.90 14 506 4,103.66 01/16/2025 14 550 4,411.00 6 189 1,527.12 01/17/2025 9 350 2,810.50 4 94 764.22 01/20/2025 13 363 2,958.45 36 1,040 8,517.60 01/21/2025 19 569 4,739.77 18 505 4,226.85 01/22/2025 12 400 3,316.00 12 360 3,006.00 01/23/2025 23 603 4,938.57 11 465 3,831.60 01/24/2025 26 750 6,045.00 16 253 2,061.95 01/27/2025 20 597 4,805.85 19 451 3,657.61 01/28/2025 17 505 4,055.15 11 420 3,385.20 01/29/2025 28 713 5,732.52 19 525 4,273.50 01/30/2025 31 735 5,902.05 19 695 5,636.45 01/31/2025 62 2,252 17,182.76 58 2,017 15,732.60 02/03/2025 52 1,582 11,865.00 14 428 3,222.84 02/04/2025 19 716 5,291.24 30 850 6,341.00 02/05/2025 2 70 516.60 9 260 1,924.00 02/06/2025 8 270 2,000.70 23 791 5,916.68 02/07/2025 19 540 4,087.80 15 570 4,354.80 02/10/2025 28 845 6,236.10 5 140 1,034.60 02/11/2025 22 340 2,482.00 10 244 1,790.96 02/12/2025 27 780 5,740.80 26 766 5,683.72 02/13/2025 21 423 3,096.36 16 513 3,791.07 02/14/2025 25 812 5,911.36 13 410 3,005.30 02/17/2025 21 663 4,733.82 12 370 2,664.00 02/18/2025 7 140 995.40 21 609 4,360.44 02/19/2025 16 432 3,067.20 7 150 1,065.00 02/20/2025 37 1,280 8,704.00 33 925 6,336.25 02/21/2025 13 525 3,507.00 11 295 1,985.35 02/24/2025 13 334 2,241.14 13 373 2,514.02 02/25/2025 13 368 2,465.60 7 165 1,113.75 02/26/2025 12 284 1,894.28 11 350 2,348.50 02/27/2025 30 983 6,409.16 9 210 1,392.30 02/28/2025 20 547 3,495.33 20 403 2,591.29 03/03/2025 21 654 4,100.58 16 460 2,898.00 03/04/2025 55 1,381 8,493.15 19 371 2,344.72 03/05/2025 12 300 1,815.00 30 977 6,008.55 03/06/2025 30 790 4,850.60 3 130 798.20 03/07/2025 9 255 1,555.50 7 325 1,992.25 03/10/2025 7 250 1,507.50 03/11/2025 41 1,282 7,486.88 9 317 1,895.66 03/12/2025 55 1,559 9,322.82 75 2,475 15,023.25 03/13/2025 38 843 4,897.83 13 419 2,442.77 03/14/2025 17 505 2,929.00 23 856 5,024.72 03/17/2025 12 405 2,442.15 18 448 2,714.88 03/18/2025 12 296 1,764.16 6 74 445.48 03/19/2025 33 890 5,678.20 76 1,890 12,152.70 03/20/2025 42 1,426 8,670.08 11 269 1,654.35 03/21/2025 33 896 5,205.76 7 255 1,501.95 03/24/2025 9 244 1,390.80 1 40 229.60 03/25/2025 4 95 555.75 31 1,010 5,898.40 03/26/2025 5 195 1,193.40 40 1,364 8,361.32 03/27/2025 35 1,112 7,027.84 40 1,233 8,088.48 03/28/2025 46 1,617 10,041.57 28 1,004 6,365.36 03/31/2025 51 1,393 8,330.14 45 1,686 10,234.02 04/01/2025 11 289 1,849.60 29 825 5,321.25 04/02/2025 30 879 5,493.75 54 1,837 11,958.87 04/03/2025 46 1,140 6,931.20 6 97 612.07 04/04/2025 38 1,365 7,930.65 25 719 4,421.85 04/07/2025 9 350 1,928.50 44 1,323 7,752.78 04/08/2025 13 405 2,579.85 38 1,140 7,330.20 04/09/2025 23 665 4,156.25 6 181 1,138.49 04/10/2025 20 645 3,973.20 19 504 3,190.32 04/11/2025 15 405 2,425.95 8 109 667.08 04/14/2025 10 204 1,207.68 11 345 2,059.65 04/15/2025 8 164 993.84 39 1,090 6,638.10 04/16/2025 32 978 5,926.68 29 1,086 6,689.76 04/17/2025 24 678 4,088.34 3 87 526.35 04/22/2025 15 496 2,921.44 6 195 1,152.45 04/23/2025 13 350 2,086.00 19 525 3,150.00 04/24/2025 14 446 2,604.64 6 213 1,250.31 04/25/2025 21 404 2,391.68 27 813 4,845.48 04/28/2025 36 833 4,923.03 26 750 4,492.50 04/29/2025 35 789 4,639.32 24 660 3,946.80 04/30/2025 33 898 5,217.38 19 501 2,970.93 05/02/2025 14 321 1,848.96 18 330 1,920.60 05/05/2025 35 1,074 6,143.28 11 245 1,408.75 05/06/2025 31 930 5,170.80 17 414 2,343.24 05/07/2025 13 446 2,435.16 12 400 2,204.00 05/08/2025 14 435 2,388.15 25 785 4,341.05 05/09/2025 18 610 3,367.20 11 253 1,419.33 05/12/2025 76 2,743 14,428.18 61 1,840 9,880.80 05/13/2025 49 1,329 6,897.51 34 1,026 5,417.28 05/14/2025 65 1,991 10,193.92 49 1,689 8,765.91 05/15/2025 17 474 2,407.92 15 365 1,868.80 05/16/2025 24 606 3,048.18 16 532 2,697.24 05/19/2025 31 684 3,392.64 20 563 2,809.37 05/20/2025 21 485 2,444.40 16 486 2,468.88 05/21/2025 13 431 2,146.38 24 551 2,766.02 05/22/2025 18 395 1,978.95 22 590 2,997.20 05/23/2025 56 1,383 6,859.68 37 961 4,805.00 05/26/2025 23 713 3,401.01 15 457 2,239.30 05/27/2025 32 885 4,363.05 31 884 4,420.00 05/28/2025 13 260 1,271.40 11 193 951.49 05/29/2025 12 328 1,613.76 17 544 2,692.80 05/30/2025 6 165 816.75 30 758 3,797.58 06/02/2025 25 753 3,697.23 10 255 1,318.35 06/03/2025 28 760 3,883.60 68 2,323 12,846.19 06/04/2025 103 2,830 15,366.90 16 407 2,271.06 06/05/2025 26 748 4,046.68 41 1,109 6,099.50 06/06/2025 39 1,057 5,707.80 25 771 4,217.37 06/09/2025 33 850 4,615.50 20 683 3,756.50 06/10/2025 32 954 4,998.96 15 390 2,059.20 06/11/2025 6 149 785.23 27 750 4,012.50 06/12/2025 20 434 2,308.88 14 409 2,224.96 06/13/2025 34 841 4,507.76 26 825 4,496.25 06/16/2025 18 611 3,274.96 21 697 3,742.89 06/17/2025 18 395 2,069.80 11 318 1,675.86 06/18/2025 27 467 2,447.08 13 304 1,611.20 06/19/2025 32 602 3,166.52 21 516 2,750.28 06/20/2025 23 500 2,635.00 11 320 1,699.20 06/23/2025 18 536 2,749.68 12 272 1,411.68 06/24/2025 27 606 3,072.42 14 404 2,072.52 06/25/2025 27 660 3,267.00 16 427 2,147.81 06/26/2025 11 203 1,012.97 14 335 1,681.70 06/27/2025 28 682 3,314.52 9 250 1,252.50 06/30/2025 7 495 2,351.25 19 571 2,746.51

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France. As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.

