MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the firm Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered between MaaT Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2025:
- 35,760 shares
- €31,444.35
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,000
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,581
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 85,600 shares for €529,308.98
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 77,516 shares for €494,038.74
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 in the liquidity account:
- 27,676 shares
- €66,252.16
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,085
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,030
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 32,984 shares for €251,038.29
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 32,237 shares for 249,744.48
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- €200,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded
volume in
EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded
volume in
EUR
|Total
3,000
85,600
529,308.98
2,581
77,516
494,038.74
|01/02/2025
17
290
2,317.10
13
377
3,027.31
|01/03/2025
2
12
95.76
3
81
648.81
|01/06/2025
6
172
1,388.04
18
436
3,535.96
|01/07/2025
2
75
608.25
4
92
747.96
|01/08/2025
12
267
2,152.02
1
25
202.00
|01/09/2025
74
2,905
26,755.05
|01/10/2025
33
1,381
11,586.59
14
562
5,041.14
|01/13/2025
28
1,015
8,160.60
29
1,034
8,385.74
|01/14/2025
18
465
3,766.50
26
857
7,035.97
|01/15/2025
27
1,010
8,170.90
14
506
4,103.66
|01/16/2025
14
550
4,411.00
6
189
1,527.12
|01/17/2025
9
350
2,810.50
4
94
764.22
|01/20/2025
13
363
2,958.45
36
1,040
8,517.60
|01/21/2025
19
569
4,739.77
18
505
4,226.85
|01/22/2025
12
400
3,316.00
12
360
3,006.00
|01/23/2025
23
603
4,938.57
11
465
3,831.60
|01/24/2025
26
750
6,045.00
16
253
2,061.95
|01/27/2025
20
597
4,805.85
19
451
3,657.61
|01/28/2025
17
505
4,055.15
11
420
3,385.20
|01/29/2025
28
713
5,732.52
19
525
4,273.50
|01/30/2025
31
735
5,902.05
19
695
5,636.45
|01/31/2025
62
2,252
17,182.76
58
2,017
15,732.60
|02/03/2025
52
1,582
11,865.00
14
428
3,222.84
|02/04/2025
19
716
5,291.24
30
850
6,341.00
|02/05/2025
2
70
516.60
9
260
1,924.00
|02/06/2025
8
270
2,000.70
23
791
5,916.68
|02/07/2025
19
540
4,087.80
15
570
4,354.80
|02/10/2025
28
845
6,236.10
5
140
1,034.60
|02/11/2025
22
340
2,482.00
10
244
1,790.96
|02/12/2025
27
780
5,740.80
26
766
5,683.72
|02/13/2025
21
423
3,096.36
16
513
3,791.07
|02/14/2025
25
812
5,911.36
13
410
3,005.30
|02/17/2025
21
663
4,733.82
12
370
2,664.00
|02/18/2025
7
140
995.40
21
609
4,360.44
|02/19/2025
16
432
3,067.20
7
150
1,065.00
|02/20/2025
37
1,280
8,704.00
33
925
6,336.25
|02/21/2025
13
525
3,507.00
11
295
1,985.35
|02/24/2025
13
334
2,241.14
13
373
2,514.02
|02/25/2025
13
368
2,465.60
7
165
1,113.75
|02/26/2025
12
284
1,894.28
11
350
2,348.50
|02/27/2025
30
983
6,409.16
9
210
1,392.30
|02/28/2025
20
547
3,495.33
20
403
2,591.29
|03/03/2025
21
654
4,100.58
16
460
2,898.00
|03/04/2025
55
1,381
8,493.15
19
371
2,344.72
|03/05/2025
12
300
1,815.00
30
977
6,008.55
|03/06/2025
30
790
4,850.60
3
130
798.20
|03/07/2025
9
255
1,555.50
7
325
1,992.25
|03/10/2025
7
250
1,507.50
|03/11/2025
41
1,282
7,486.88
9
317
1,895.66
|03/12/2025
55
1,559
9,322.82
75
2,475
15,023.25
|03/13/2025
38
843
4,897.83
13
419
2,442.77
|03/14/2025
17
505
2,929.00
23
856
5,024.72
|03/17/2025
12
405
2,442.15
18
448
2,714.88
|03/18/2025
12
296
1,764.16
6
74
445.48
|03/19/2025
33
890
5,678.20
76
1,890
12,152.70
|03/20/2025
42
1,426
8,670.08
11
269
1,654.35
|03/21/2025
33
896
5,205.76
7
255
1,501.95
|03/24/2025
9
244
1,390.80
1
40
229.60
|03/25/2025
4
95
555.75
31
1,010
5,898.40
|03/26/2025
5
195
1,193.40
40
1,364
8,361.32
|03/27/2025
35
1,112
7,027.84
40
1,233
8,088.48
|03/28/2025
46
1,617
10,041.57
28
1,004
6,365.36
|03/31/2025
51
1,393
8,330.14
45
1,686
10,234.02
|04/01/2025
11
289
1,849.60
29
825
5,321.25
|04/02/2025
30
879
5,493.75
54
1,837
11,958.87
|04/03/2025
46
1,140
6,931.20
6
97
612.07
|04/04/2025
38
1,365
7,930.65
25
719
4,421.85
|04/07/2025
9
350
1,928.50
44
1,323
7,752.78
|04/08/2025
13
405
2,579.85
38
1,140
7,330.20
|04/09/2025
23
665
4,156.25
6
181
1,138.49
|04/10/2025
20
645
3,973.20
19
504
3,190.32
|04/11/2025
15
405
2,425.95
8
109
667.08
|04/14/2025
10
204
1,207.68
11
345
2,059.65
|04/15/2025
8
164
993.84
39
1,090
6,638.10
|04/16/2025
32
978
5,926.68
29
1,086
6,689.76
|04/17/2025
24
678
4,088.34
3
87
526.35
|04/22/2025
15
496
2,921.44
6
195
1,152.45
|04/23/2025
13
350
2,086.00
19
525
3,150.00
|04/24/2025
14
446
2,604.64
6
213
1,250.31
|04/25/2025
21
404
2,391.68
27
813
4,845.48
|04/28/2025
36
833
4,923.03
26
750
4,492.50
|04/29/2025
35
789
4,639.32
24
660
3,946.80
|04/30/2025
33
898
5,217.38
19
501
2,970.93
|05/02/2025
14
321
1,848.96
18
330
1,920.60
|05/05/2025
35
1,074
6,143.28
11
245
1,408.75
|05/06/2025
31
930
5,170.80
17
414
2,343.24
|05/07/2025
13
446
2,435.16
12
400
2,204.00
|05/08/2025
14
435
2,388.15
25
785
4,341.05
|05/09/2025
18
610
3,367.20
11
253
1,419.33
|05/12/2025
76
2,743
14,428.18
61
1,840
9,880.80
|05/13/2025
49
1,329
6,897.51
34
1,026
5,417.28
|05/14/2025
65
1,991
10,193.92
49
1,689
8,765.91
|05/15/2025
17
474
2,407.92
15
365
1,868.80
|05/16/2025
24
606
3,048.18
16
532
2,697.24
|05/19/2025
31
684
3,392.64
20
563
2,809.37
|05/20/2025
21
485
2,444.40
16
486
2,468.88
|05/21/2025
13
431
2,146.38
24
551
2,766.02
|05/22/2025
18
395
1,978.95
22
590
2,997.20
|05/23/2025
56
1,383
6,859.68
37
961
4,805.00
|05/26/2025
23
713
3,401.01
15
457
2,239.30
|05/27/2025
32
885
4,363.05
31
884
4,420.00
|05/28/2025
13
260
1,271.40
11
193
951.49
|05/29/2025
12
328
1,613.76
17
544
2,692.80
|05/30/2025
6
165
816.75
30
758
3,797.58
|06/02/2025
25
753
3,697.23
10
255
1,318.35
|06/03/2025
28
760
3,883.60
68
2,323
12,846.19
|06/04/2025
103
2,830
15,366.90
16
407
2,271.06
|06/05/2025
26
748
4,046.68
41
1,109
6,099.50
|06/06/2025
39
1,057
5,707.80
25
771
4,217.37
|06/09/2025
33
850
4,615.50
20
683
3,756.50
|06/10/2025
32
954
4,998.96
15
390
2,059.20
|06/11/2025
6
149
785.23
27
750
4,012.50
|06/12/2025
20
434
2,308.88
14
409
2,224.96
|06/13/2025
34
841
4,507.76
26
825
4,496.25
|06/16/2025
18
611
3,274.96
21
697
3,742.89
|06/17/2025
18
395
2,069.80
11
318
1,675.86
|06/18/2025
27
467
2,447.08
13
304
1,611.20
|06/19/2025
32
602
3,166.52
21
516
2,750.28
|06/20/2025
23
500
2,635.00
11
320
1,699.20
|06/23/2025
18
536
2,749.68
12
272
1,411.68
|06/24/2025
27
606
3,072.42
14
404
2,072.52
|06/25/2025
27
660
3,267.00
16
427
2,147.81
|06/26/2025
11
203
1,012.97
14
335
1,681.70
|06/27/2025
28
682
3,314.52
9
250
1,252.50
|06/30/2025
7
495
2,351.25
19
571
2,746.51
About MaaT Pharma
MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France. As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.
