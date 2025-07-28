Tranche-based financing to support clinical development for the Company's late-stage assets in hemato-oncology including Xervyteg currently under review for potential approval by the EMA and MaaT033 currently in Phase 2b clinical evaluation

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today announced that it has secured a €37.5 million, 4-tranche financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The financing will support the advancement of its late-stage hemato-oncology clinical programs including the lead-asset Xervyteg, recently partnered with Clinigen in Europe, and currently under regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (aGvHD) and the second drug candidate, MaaT033, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b randomized controlled trial in improving survival for patients receiving allogeneic stem cell transplants.

With robust cGMP manufacturing, proprietary therapies, and a development platform, MaaT Pharma is a global leader in microbiome-based oncology, pioneering full-ecosystem therapies to improve survival in oncology. Since completing enrollment in the ARES trial for Xervyteg (MaaT013) in October 2024, MaaT Pharma has steadily advanced its roadmap, reporting topline results in January 2025, submitting the Marketing Authorization Application with the European Medicines Agency in June 2025, and signing an exclusive agreement for marketing and distribution in Europe with Clinigen in July 2025.

The €37.5 million financing from the EIB follows a rigorous due diligence process by the EIB and further confirms MaaT Pharma's innovation, strategic vision and operational maturity. This funding is part of a global financial strategy to support the Company's development that combines various non-dilutive and dilutive sources to best preserve shareholder value.

Eric Soyer, Chief Financial Officer, MaaT Pharma, said: "We are grateful for the confidence shown in MaaT Pharma and the support from the EIB, which is a further foundation towards the next phase of MaaT Pharma's growth on bringing the potential first microbiome-based therapy to market in Europe. Each operational and financing step strengthens our track record. Following the regulatory submission to the EMA for Xervyteg(MaaT013) and our recent partnership with Clinigen for its commercialization, the EIB financing represents another step in reinforcing the Company's financial position. As previously announced, MaaT Pharma intends to fund its plans and development programs while preserving shareholder value in the best manner possible with a mix of non-dilutive and dilutive financial sources, and the recent announcements of both partnership financing with the Clinigen agreement and debt financing with the EIB agreement, are benchmarks to reflect that strategy."

Summary of the main terms and conditions of the Loan and Warrants

The loan would be available in four (4) tranches, respectively of €3.5 million for Tranche A, €6.0 million for Tranche B, €8.0 million for Tranche C, and €20.0 million for Tranche D, each tranche with Warrants attached. Disbursement of Tranches 2 to 4 are subject to operational and financing conditions. All Tranches are redeemable after a grace period of 4 years from the date of drawing, with reimbursement over a period of 2 years (Tranche A, B and C, i.e. a maturity of 6 years) to 4 years (Tranche D, i.e. a maturity of 8 years). Each tranche will bear interests at 7%, it being provided that some interests will be deferred and paid at maturity and for Tranche C and Tranche D part of the interest will be paid quarterly.

MaaT Pharma will issue warrants to the benefit of EIB at the time of (and subject to) disbursement of each tranche in a number depending, for each relevant tranche, on the amount of the relevant tranche and the average price per share paid by investors in the context of equity injection made prior to disbursement of the relevant tranche (except for tranche A where the average price per share over the last trading days preceding the date of execution of the financing agreement). Each warrant will give right to subscribe to one share at a price per warrant equal to 99% of the average price over a period of 5 trading days preceding the issuance of each Warrant. The Warrants may be exercised at any time following maturity of Tranche A. The Warrants will have a 20-year term.

EIB and MaaT Pharma have also agreed on (i) a put option to the benefit of EIB under which MaaT Pharma undertook to acquire from EIB all or part of the Warrants upon occurrence of certain events and (ii) a call option to the benefit of MaaT Pharma under which EIB undertook to sell all its Warrants, upon occurrence of a public tender offer over the securities issued by MaaT Pharma.

The Warrants are not transferable, except to affiliates of EIB or except in case of occurrence of certain events (including maturity date of Tranche D). In case of transfer of Warrants to third party, MaaT Pharma shall benefit from a preemptive right to acquire the Warrants first.

MaaT Pharma was assisted in this transaction by Mr. Eric Briole and by Van Lanschot Kempen as Financial Advisors and McDermott Will Emery as Legal Advisor.

About EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB), whose shareholders are the Member States of the European Union (EU), is the EU's long-term financing institution. Across eight major priorities, we support investments in climate action and the environment, digital transition and technological innovation, security and defense, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. In 2024, the EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing in support of more than 900 projects in Europe and worldwide. In France, the EIB Group signed over a hundred operations in 2024 for a total amount of €12.6 billion. Nearly 60% of the EIB Group's annual financing supports projects contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as the creation of a healthier environment.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France. As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim", "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

