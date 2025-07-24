Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 15:29
1,580 Euro
-1,25 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.07.2025 18:27 Uhr
264 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jul-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
24 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  24 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         99,150 
 
Highest price paid per share:            141.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             139.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    140.6014p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,226,936 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,226,936) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      140.6014p                       99,150

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
3096             140.00          11:54:23         00346126099TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             140.00          11:54:23         00346126100TRLO1     XLON 
 
685             139.80          11:54:23         00346126106TRLO1     XLON 
 
829             139.80          11:54:23         00346126107TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             139.80          11:54:23         00346126108TRLO1     XLON 
 
1083             139.80          11:55:01         00346126117TRLO1     XLON 
 
1584             140.00          12:02:21         00346126246TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             140.00          12:34:01         00346127361TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             140.00          12:34:01         00346127362TRLO1     XLON 
 
425             140.00          12:34:01         00346127363TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             139.80          12:34:01         00346127364TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             139.60          12:34:04         00346127370TRLO1     XLON 
 
404             139.60          12:34:04         00346127371TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             139.40          12:38:37         00346127474TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             139.00          12:42:00         00346127529TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             139.60          13:02:23         00346127986TRLO1     XLON 
 
2253             139.60          13:02:23         00346127987TRLO1     XLON 
 
1508             139.60          13:02:23         00346127988TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             139.40          13:05:31         00346128049TRLO1     XLON 
 
1717             140.20          13:16:05         00346128295TRLO1     XLON 
 
1151             140.20          14:17:46         00346130958TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             140.20          14:17:46         00346130959TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              140.00          14:17:47         00346130960TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             140.40          14:20:08         00346131114TRLO1     XLON 
 
702             140.40          14:20:08         00346131115TRLO1     XLON 
 
1115             140.20          14:20:10         00346131117TRLO1     XLON 
 
2216             140.40          14:39:18         00346132770TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             140.00          14:40:06         00346132802TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              140.40          14:46:01         00346133162TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             140.40          14:46:01         00346133163TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             140.20          14:46:02         00346133164TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             140.00          14:50:41         00346133368TRLO1     XLON 
 
6695             140.00          14:50:41         00346133369TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             140.60          14:55:59         00346133638TRLO1     XLON 
 
1131             140.40          14:58:28         00346133773TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             140.20          14:58:40         00346133782TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             140.00          15:01:04         00346133975TRLO1     XLON 
 
1117             141.40          15:36:19         00346135738TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             141.60          15:55:09         00346136828TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             141.60          15:55:09         00346136829TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             141.00          15:55:12         00346136831TRLO1     XLON 
 
935             141.00          15:55:12         00346136832TRLO1     XLON 
 
1056             140.80          15:55:12         00346136833TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             140.80          16:01:01         00346137357TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             141.00          16:01:03         00346137364TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             141.00          16:01:16         00346137376TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             141.00          16:05:09         00346137580TRLO1     XLON 
 
3229             141.00          16:05:09         00346137581TRLO1     XLON 
 
3556             141.00          16:05:09         00346137582TRLO1     XLON 
 
3142             141.00          16:05:09         00346137583TRLO1     XLON 
 
37073            141.00          16:05:09         00346137584TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              141.00          16:05:09         00346137585TRLO1     XLON 
 
1519             141.00          16:05:32         00346137597TRLO1     XLON 
 
1304             141.00          16:05:32         00346137598TRLO1     XLON 
 
1153             140.80          16:05:32         00346137599TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             139.80          16:09:25         00346137838TRLO1     XLON 
 
779             139.80          16:09:25         00346137839TRLO1     XLON 
 
414             139.40          16:10:02         00346137867TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             140.00          16:13:39         00346138068TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             139.80          16:14:42         00346138149TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             139.60          16:14:42         00346138150TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             139.40          16:14:50         00346138161TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              139.40          16:14:50         00346138162TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             139.40          16:14:50         00346138163TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396935 
EQS News ID:  2174476 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2174476&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
