Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jul-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 24 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 99,150 Highest price paid per share: 141.60p Lowest price paid per share: 139.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 140.6014p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,226,936 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,226,936) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 140.6014p 99,150

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 3096 140.00 11:54:23 00346126099TRLO1 XLON 455 140.00 11:54:23 00346126100TRLO1 XLON 685 139.80 11:54:23 00346126106TRLO1 XLON 829 139.80 11:54:23 00346126107TRLO1 XLON 126 139.80 11:54:23 00346126108TRLO1 XLON 1083 139.80 11:55:01 00346126117TRLO1 XLON 1584 140.00 12:02:21 00346126246TRLO1 XLON 158 140.00 12:34:01 00346127361TRLO1 XLON 571 140.00 12:34:01 00346127362TRLO1 XLON 425 140.00 12:34:01 00346127363TRLO1 XLON 265 139.80 12:34:01 00346127364TRLO1 XLON 265 139.60 12:34:04 00346127370TRLO1 XLON 404 139.60 12:34:04 00346127371TRLO1 XLON 405 139.40 12:38:37 00346127474TRLO1 XLON 401 139.00 12:42:00 00346127529TRLO1 XLON 393 139.60 13:02:23 00346127986TRLO1 XLON 2253 139.60 13:02:23 00346127987TRLO1 XLON 1508 139.60 13:02:23 00346127988TRLO1 XLON 131 139.40 13:05:31 00346128049TRLO1 XLON 1717 140.20 13:16:05 00346128295TRLO1 XLON 1151 140.20 14:17:46 00346130958TRLO1 XLON 575 140.20 14:17:46 00346130959TRLO1 XLON 34 140.00 14:17:47 00346130960TRLO1 XLON 413 140.40 14:20:08 00346131114TRLO1 XLON 702 140.40 14:20:08 00346131115TRLO1 XLON 1115 140.20 14:20:10 00346131117TRLO1 XLON 2216 140.40 14:39:18 00346132770TRLO1 XLON 647 140.00 14:40:06 00346132802TRLO1 XLON 53 140.40 14:46:01 00346133162TRLO1 XLON 521 140.40 14:46:01 00346133163TRLO1 XLON 579 140.20 14:46:02 00346133164TRLO1 XLON 580 140.00 14:50:41 00346133368TRLO1 XLON 6695 140.00 14:50:41 00346133369TRLO1 XLON 641 140.60 14:55:59 00346133638TRLO1 XLON 1131 140.40 14:58:28 00346133773TRLO1 XLON 212 140.20 14:58:40 00346133782TRLO1 XLON 572 140.00 15:01:04 00346133975TRLO1 XLON 1117 141.40 15:36:19 00346135738TRLO1 XLON 549 141.60 15:55:09 00346136828TRLO1 XLON 549 141.60 15:55:09 00346136829TRLO1 XLON 204 141.00 15:55:12 00346136831TRLO1 XLON 935 141.00 15:55:12 00346136832TRLO1 XLON 1056 140.80 15:55:12 00346136833TRLO1 XLON 307 140.80 16:01:01 00346137357TRLO1 XLON 1072 141.00 16:01:03 00346137364TRLO1 XLON 480 141.00 16:01:16 00346137376TRLO1 XLON 3000 141.00 16:05:09 00346137580TRLO1 XLON 3229 141.00 16:05:09 00346137581TRLO1 XLON 3556 141.00 16:05:09 00346137582TRLO1 XLON 3142 141.00 16:05:09 00346137583TRLO1 XLON 37073 141.00 16:05:09 00346137584TRLO1 XLON 17 141.00 16:05:09 00346137585TRLO1 XLON 1519 141.00 16:05:32 00346137597TRLO1 XLON 1304 141.00 16:05:32 00346137598TRLO1 XLON 1153 140.80 16:05:32 00346137599TRLO1 XLON 309 139.80 16:09:25 00346137838TRLO1 XLON 779 139.80 16:09:25 00346137839TRLO1 XLON 414 139.40 16:10:02 00346137867TRLO1 XLON 568 140.00 16:13:39 00346138068TRLO1 XLON 568 139.80 16:14:42 00346138149TRLO1 XLON 579 139.60 16:14:42 00346138150TRLO1 XLON 500 139.40 16:14:50 00346138161TRLO1 XLON 80 139.40 16:14:50 00346138162TRLO1 XLON 500 139.40 16:14:50 00346138163TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

