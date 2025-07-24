

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Borse AG (DBOEY.PK), Thursday announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net profit of 536.8 million euros, compared to a net profit of 520 million euros, last year.



Net revenue grew 4 percent, to 1.504 billion euros from 1,449 billion euros in the previous year, mainly due to secular growth factors and despite lower treasury result.



For the first half of 2025, the company reported net profit of 1.088 billion euros or 5.62 euros per share compared to 1.044 billion euros or 5.42 euros per share in the prior year.



Meanwhile, net revenue for the period totaled 3.011 billion euros compared to 2.876 billion euros last year.



Currently, Deutsche Borse's stock is trading at $30.44, down 0.98 percent on the OTC Markets.



