Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Ltd Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2025. All financial information provided in this press release is unaudited and all figures are in $'000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.

Unaudited financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Selected Financial Information

As at June 30, 2025 As at December 31, 2024 Total assets $ 87,820 $ 78,270 Total liabilities 1,129 571 Book Value 86,691 77,699 Shares outstanding 9,387,000 9,387,000 Book Value per share (BVPS) $ 9.24 $ 8.28

Shares Outstanding Equity

$000's Book Value per share (BVPS)1

$ Quarterly Expenses

$000's Expenses as a percentage of BV1 Jun-30-25 9,387,000 86,691 9.24 367 0.4 Mar-31-25 9,387,000 88,375 9.41 429 0.5 Dec-31-24 9,387,000 77,699 8.28 423 0.5 Sep-30-24 9,387,000 60,339 6.43 178 0.3 Jun-30-24 9,387,000 55,515 5.91 159 0.3 Mar-31-24 9,387,000 56,485 6.02 179 0.3 Dec-31-23 9,387,000 45,372 4.83 148 0.3 Sep-30-23 9,387,000 41,399 4.41 190 0.5

Refer to "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Shares Outstanding and Equity amounts are as at the Quarter End date. Expense amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

As at June 30, 2025, Pinetree's equity was $86,691 as compared to $77,699 as at December 31, 2024. This resulted in Pinetree's BVPS increasing from $8.28 as at December 31, 2024 to $9.24 as at June 30, 2025. The change represents an increase of $0.96 or 12% in the year to date.

As at June 30, 2025, the Company held equity investments at fair value totaling $82,127, which represented 95% of book value. This compares to equity investments at fair value of $73,077 representing 94% of book value as at December 31, 2024.

Expenses for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 were $1,379 which corresponds to 1.6% of book value as at June 30, 2025. This compares to expenses of $676 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 which corresponds to 1.2% of book value as at June 30, 2024. Included in expenses are foreign exchange fluctuations resulting from cash balances held in currencies other than Canadian Dollars. Since expenses fluctuate from quarter to quarter, management monitors costs on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Three months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net investment gains (losses) $ (1,985 ) $ (980 ) Other income 1,072 173 Expenses 367 159 Income tax expense 404 4 Net income (loss) for the period (1,684 ) (970 ) Earnings (loss) per share - basic & fully diluted (0.18 ) (0.10 )

The net investment losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $1,985 (three months ended June 30, 2024 - $980) as a result of net realized gains on investments and the net change in unrealized gains (losses).

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, other income totalled $1,072 as compared to other income of $173 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Other income is comprised of dividend and interest income of $1,063 and $9, respectively (three months ended June 30, 2024 - dividend and interest income of $104 and $69, respectively).

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

BVPS (book value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term BVPS does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated BVPS consistently for many years and believes that BVPS can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

