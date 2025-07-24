Flushing Financial Corporation Reports GAAP EPS Increase of 128% and Core EPS of 78% Year-Over-Year for the Second Quarter of 2025

"Our second quarter results reflect the continued successful execution of our strategic priorities, building upon the foundational actions we took in the preceding quarters. We are pleased to report another quarter of net interest margin expansion, with both GAAP and Core NIM increasing, which speaks to the effectiveness of our balance sheet repositioning and disciplined approach to funding costs. Particularly encouraging is the strong year-over-year growth in our average noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 6.4%, further bolstering our funding base. While we remain mindful of the persistent economic uncertainties, our focus on maintaining strong liquidity and capital has resulted in a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 8.04%, a significant improvement from the prior year. The deliberate actions taken in late 2024 and early 2025 are yielding the anticipated benefits, enhancing our profitability and strengthening our financial position. As we look to the second half of the year, we will maintain our disciplined underwriting standards and proactive risk management, ensuring we are well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape and continue to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / NIM Expansion and Average Deposit Growth. The Company reported 2Q25 GAAP EPS of $0.41 and Core EPS of $0.32, an increase of 127.8% and 77.8% YoY, respectively. The primary differences between GAAP and Core earnings were fair value adjustments on debt and the reversal of a valuation allowance upon the reclassification of loans held for sale to loans held for investment.During the quarter, the NIM expanded on both a GAAP and Core basis by 3 bps QoQ to 2.54% and 2.52%, respectively as loan repricing largely offset the impact from maturing swaps. Average loans decreased 1.0% YoY but increased 0.1% QoQ, due to maintaining pricing and quality standards. Adherence to these standards, the Bank's CRE concentration declined to 493% at June 30, 2025, compared to 522% a year ago and 511% at the prior quarter end. Average deposits increased 5.7% YoY and 0.6% QoQ. Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 6.4% YoY and 2.4% QoQ. GAAP and Core pre-provision pre-tax net revenue increased 191.1% and 134.5% YoY to their highest quarterly level since 3Q22 and 4Q22, respectively.

Credit Metrics Stable to Improving and Capital Expands QoQ. NPAs to assets were 75 bps compared to 71 bps the prior quarter. Criticized and classified loans totaled 108 bps of gross loans compared to 133 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 15 bps in 2Q25 compared to 27 bps in 1Q25. TCE/TA1 was 8.04% at June 30, 2025, compared to 7.79% at March 31, 2025.

Key Financial Metrics2

2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1H25 1H24 GAAP: Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 ROAA (%) 0.64 (0.43 ) (2.17 ) 0.39 0.24 0.10 0.21 ROAE (%) 8.00 (5.36 ) (29.24 ) 5.30 3.19 1.22 2.69 NIM FTE3 (%) 2.54 2.51 2.39 2.10 2.05 2.52 2.06 Core: EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.33 ROAA (%) 0.50 0.35 0.19 0.34 0.25 0.43 0.22 ROAE (%) 6.29 4.34 2.54 4.59 3.27 5.30 2.92 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.52 2.49 2.25 2.07 2.03 2.51 2.05 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans & OREO (%) 0.99 0.95 0.76 0.81 0.82 0.99 0.82 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.62 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.62 0.61 ACLs/NPLs (%) 83.76 86.54 120.51 117.75 120.58 83.76 120.58 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) 0.15 0.27 0.28 0.18 (0.01 ) 0.21 - Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.8 Avg Dep ($B) $ 7.6 $ 7.6 $ 7.4 $ 7.5 $ 7.2 $ 7.6 $ 7.1 Book Value/Share $ 20.91 $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 20.91 $ 22.89 Tangible BV/Share $ 20.89 $ 20.78 $ 20.97 $ 22.29 $ 22.24 $ 20.89 $ 22.24 TCE/TA (%) 8.04 7.79 7.82 7.00 7.12 8.04 7.12

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

2Q25 Highlights

Net interest margin FTE increased 49 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ to 2.54%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 49 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ to 2.52%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 6 bps in 2Q25 compared to 3 bps in both 2Q24 and 1Q25

Average total deposits increased 5.7% YoY and 0.6% QoQ to $7.6 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 6.4% YoY and 2.4% QoQ and totaled 11.5% of total average deposits compared to 11.4% in 2Q24 and 11.3% in 1Q25; Average CDs were $2.5 billion, up 1.4% YoY, but down 4.6% QoQ

Period end net loans decreased 1.0% YoY and 0.5% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $159.1 million, up 26.3% YoY, but down 8.6% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $38.7 million compared to $18.0 million in 1Q25 and generated $0.6 million and $0.3 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline decreased 44.8% YoY and 14.4% QoQ to $181.0 million; Approximately 23% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

NPAs totaled $66.1 million (75 bps of assets) in 2Q25 compared to $55.8 million (61 bps) a year ago and $64.3 million (71 bps) in the prior quarter

Provision for credit losses was $4.2 million in 2Q25 compared to $0.8 million in 2Q24 and $4.3 million in 1Q25; Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $2.5 million in 2Q25 compared to $(92,000) in 2Q24 and $4.4 million in 1Q25

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.04% at June 30, 2025, compared to 7.12% at June 30, 2024, and 7.79% at March 31, 2025; Tangible book value per share was $20.89 at June 30, 2025, compared to $22.24 a year ago and $20.78 for the prior quarter

Areas of Focus

Improve Profitability

GAAP and Core NIM expanded 3 bps each QoQ to 2.54% and 2.52%, respectively

GAAP ROAA and ROAE increased 107 bps and 1,336 bps QoQ; Core ROAA and ROAE improved 15 bps and 195 bps QoQ

Tangible book value per share increased 0.5% QoQ to $20.89 at June 30, 2025

Maintain Credit Discipline

Approximately 90% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 35% 1

Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

Criticized and classified loans are 108 bps of gross loans compared to 113 bps a year ago and 133 bps for the prior quarter

Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at approximately 0.50% of gross loans

Preserve Strong Liquidity and Capital

Maintaining ample liquidity with $3.6 billion of undrawn lines and resources as of June 30, 2025

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 17% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were 35% of total deposits

Total average deposits increased by 5.7% YoY and 0.6% QoQ

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.04% at June 30, 2025, up 92 bps YoY and 25 bps QoQ

1 Based on appraisals at origination.

Income Statement Highlights

($000s, except EPS) 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 YoY

Change QoQ

Change Net Interest Income $ 53,209 $ 52,989 $ 51,235 $ 45,603 $ 42,776 24.4 % 0.4 % Provision for Credit Losses 4,194 4,318 6,440 1,727 809 418.4 (2.9 ) Noninterest Income (Loss) 10,277 5,074 (71,022 ) 6,277 4,216 143.8 102.5 Noninterest Expense 40,356 59,676 45,630 38,696 39,047 3.4 (32.4 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 18,936 (5,931 ) (71,857 ) 11,457 7,136 165.4 (419.3 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 4,733 3,865 (22,612 ) 2,551 1,814 160.9 22.5 Net Income (Loss) $ 14,203 $ (9,796 ) $ (49,245 ) $ 8,906 $ 5,322 166.9 (245.0 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 127.8 (241.4 ) Core Net Income1 $ 11,162 $ 7,931 $ 4,209 $ 7,723 $ 5,456 104.6 40.7 Core EPS1 $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 77.8 39.1

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.54% increased 49 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ; The cost of funds increased 6 bps QoQ primarily due to swap maturities and forward starting swaps at higher rates; The yield on interest earning assets increased 8 bps QoQ

Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.2 million (6 bps to NIM) in 2Q25 compared to $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24 and $0.6 million (3 bps to NIM) in 1Q25

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.48% in 2Q25 compared to 2.02% in 2Q24 and 2.48% in 1Q25

The provision for credit losses increased YoY but declined QoQ.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $2.5 million (15 bps of average loans) in 2Q25 compared to $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24 and $4.4 million (27 bps of average loans) in 1Q25

Noninterest income increased YoY and QoQ.

Back-to-back swap loan closings of $38.7 million in 2Q25 (compared to $27.4 million in 2Q24 and $18.0 million in 1Q25) generated $0.6 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.5 million in 2Q24 and $0.3 million in 1Q25)

Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $1.7 million ($0.04 per share, net of tax) in 2Q25 compared to $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 2Q24 and $(0.2) million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 1Q25

During 2Q25, the Company reclassified $29.5 million of loans held for sale to loans held of investment and reclassifying a $2.6 million mark to market adjustment in net gain (loss) on sale of loans

Absent the items in the previous two bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $6.0 million in 2Q25, up 45.0% YoY and 11.3% QoQ

Noninterest expense increased YoY, but decreased QoQ.

Core noninterest expenses were $39.9 million in 2Q25, up 3.7% YoY, but down 4.9% QoQ

Seasonal compensational expense was $1.6 million both in 1Q25 and 1Q24

The Company recorded a non-recurring, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $17.6 million ($0.51 per share) in 1Q25; As a result, there is no remaining goodwill

Provision for income taxes was $4.7 million in 2Q25 compared to $1.8 million in 2Q24 and $3.9 million in 1Q25.

The effective tax rate was 25.0% in 2Q25 compared to 25.4% in 2Q24 and (65.2)% in 1Q25

The effective tax rate in 1Q25 was primarily related to the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 YoY

Change QoQ

Change Averages ($MM) Loans $ 6,678 $ 6,672 $ 6,780 $ 6,737 $ 6,748 (1.0 )% 0.1 % Total Deposits 7,607 7,561 7,450 7,464 7,196 5.7 0.6 Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 49,247 $ 46,263 $ 33,318 $ 34,261 $ 34,540 42.6 % 6.5 % Nonperforming Assets 66,125 64,263 51,318 54,888 55,832 18.4 2.9 Criticized and Classified Loans 72,005 89,673 72,207 68,338 76,485 (5.9 ) (19.7 ) Criticized and Classified Assets 88,883 107,673 90,207 88,965 97,777 (9.1 ) (17.5 ) Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.62 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.61 1 bp 3 bps Capital Book Value/Share $ 20.91 $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 22.89 (8.7 )% 0.5 % Tangible Book Value/Share 20.89 20.78 20.97 22.29 22.24 (6.1 ) 0.5 Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 8.04 7.79 7.82 7.00 7.12 92 bps 25 bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.31 8.12 8.04 7.91 8.18 13 19

Average loans decreased YoY, but increased QoQ.

Period end net loans totaled $6.7 billion, down 1.0% YoY and 0.5% QoQ

Total loan closings were $159.1 million in 2Q25 compared to $126.0 million in 2Q24 and $174.1 million in 1Q25; the loan pipeline was $181.0 million at June 30, 2025, down 44.8% YoY and 14.4% QoQ

The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 35%

Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.

Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 6.4% YoY and 2.4% QoQ and comprised 11.5% of average total deposits in 2Q25 compared to 11.4% a year ago

Average CDs totaled $2.5 billion, up 1.4% YoY, but down 4.6% QoQ; approximately $391.2 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 3.93% in 3Q25

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY and QoQ.

Nonperforming loans were 74 bps of loans in 2Q25 compared to 51 bps in 2Q24 and 69 bps of loans in 1Q25

Criticized and classified loans were 108 bps of gross loans at 2Q25 compared to 113 bps at 2Q24 and 133 bps at 1Q25

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 8.7% and 6.1% YoY to $20.91 and $20.89, respectively.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 2Q25; 807,964shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.04% at June 30, 2025, compared to 7.12% at June 30, 2024, and 7.79% at March 31, 2025

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the six months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.64 % (0.43 )% (2.17 )% 0.39 % 0.24 % 0.10 % 0.21 % Return on average equity 8.00 (5.36 ) (29.24 ) 5.30 3.19 1.22 2.69 Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 5.59 5.51 5.60 5.63 5.43 5.55 5.37 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.58 3.50 3.75 4.10 3.95 3.54 3.89 Cost of funds 3.19 3.13 3.35 3.69 3.54 3.16 3.48 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 2.01 2.01 1.85 1.53 1.48 2.01 1.48 Net interest margin (2) 2.54 2.51 2.39 2.10 2.05 2.52 2.06 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.81 2.65 2.01 1.68 1.77 2.23 1.80 Efficiency ratio (3) 67.69 72.21 79.01 77.20 82.57 69.93 84.31 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.17 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,678,494 $ 6,671,922 $ 6,780,268 $ 6,737,261 $ 6,748,140 $ 6,675,226 $ 6,776,128 Total interest-earning assets 8,402,582 8,468,913 8,587,482 8,709,671 8,354,994 8,435,565 8,295,076 Total assets 8,918,075 9,015,880 9,071,879 9,203,884 8,830,665 8,966,707 8,769,085 Total deposits 7,607,080 7,560,956 7,449,504 7,463,783 7,195,940 7,584,144 7,138,720 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,176,399 7,261,100 7,339,707 7,504,517 7,140,068 7,218,514 7,077,498 Stockholders' equity 709,839 731,592 673,588 672,762 667,557 720,656 668,371 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 20.91 $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 20.91 $ 22.89 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 20.89 $ 20.78 $ 20.97 $ 22.29 $ 22.24 $ 20.89 $ 22.24 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 706,377 $ 702,851 $ 724,539 $ 666,891 $ 665,322 $ 706,377 $ 665,322 Tangible stockholders' equity 705,437 701,822 705,780 648,035 646,364 705,437 646,364 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 740,871 $ 730,950 $ 731,958 $ 735,984 $ 733,308 $ 740,871 $ 733,308 Common equity Tier 1 capital 695,099 683,670 685,004 689,902 686,630 695,099 686,630 Total risk-based capital 972,517 961,704 962,272 967,242 965,819 972,517 965,819 Risk Weighted Assets 6,675,621 6,719,291 6,762,048 6,790,253 6,718,568 6,675,621 6,718,568 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.31 % 8.12 % 8.04 % 7.91 % 8.18 % 8.31 % 8.18 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.41 10.17 10.13 10.16 10.22 10.41 10.22 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.10 10.88 10.82 10.84 10.91 11.10 10.91 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.57 14.31 14.23 14.24 14.38 14.57 14.38 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 7.96 % 8.11 % 7.43 % 7.31 % 7.56 % 8.04 % 7.62 % Equity to total assets 8.05 7.80 8.02 7.19 7.31 8.05 7.31 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 8.04 7.79 7.82 7.00 7.12 8.04 7.12 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 49,247 $ 46,263 $ 33,318 $ 34,261 $ 34,540 $ 49,247 $ 34,540 Nonperforming loans 49,247 46,263 33,318 34,261 34,540 49,247 34,540 Nonperforming assets 66,125 64,263 51,318 54,888 55,832 66,125 55,832 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,549 4,427 4,736 3,036 (92 ) 6,976 (88 ) Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.74 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.75 0.71 0.57 0.59 0.61 0.75 0.61 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.62 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.62 0.61 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 62.38 62.30 78.24 73.50 74.60 62.38 74.60 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 83.76 86.54 120.51 117.75 120.58 83.76 120.58 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.15 0.27 0.28 0.18 (0.01 ) 0.21 - Full-service customer facilities 29 28 28 28 27 29 27

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 95,005 $ 93,032 $ 94,111 $ 95,780 $ 92,728 $ 188,037 $ 185,687 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 20,186 21,413 24,111 24,215 18,209 41,599 30,750 Dividends 28 28 31 33 33 56 66 Other interest income 2,183 2,063 1,787 2,565 2,260 4,246 6,226 Total interest and dividend income 117,402 116,536 120,040 122,593 113,230 233,938 222,729 Interest Expense Deposits 59,037 57,174 59,728 66,150 60,893 116,211 118,758 Other interest expense 5,156 6,373 9,077 10,840 9,561 11,529 18,798 Total interest expense 64,193 63,547 68,805 76,990 70,454 127,740 137,556 Net Interest Income 53,209 52,989 51,235 45,603 42,776 106,198 85,173 Provision for credit losses 4,194 4,318 6,440 1,727 809 8,512 1,401 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 49,015 48,671 44,795 43,876 41,967 97,686 83,772 Noninterest Income (Loss) Banking services fee income 1,948 1,521 2,180 1,790 1,583 3,469 2,977 Net loss on sale of securities - - (72,315 ) - - - - Net gain (loss) on sale of loans 2,757 630 (3,836 ) 137 26 3,387 136 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments 1,656 (152 ) (1,136 ) 974 57 1,504 (777 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 428 697 754 624 669 1,125 1,412 Life insurance proceeds - - 284 1 - - - Bank owned life insurance 2,835 1,574 2,322 1,260 1,223 4,409 2,423 Other income 653 804 725 1,491 658 1,457 1,129 Total noninterest income (loss) 10,277 5,074 (71,022 ) 6,277 4,216 15,351 7,300 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,648 22,896 25,346 22,216 21,723 45,544 43,836 Occupancy and equipment 4,005 4,092 3,880 3,745 3,713 8,097 7,492 Professional services 3,452 2,885 2,516 2,752 2,786 6,337 5,578 FDIC deposit insurance 1,508 1,709 2,005 1,318 1,322 3,217 2,974 Data processing 1,806 1,868 1,697 1,681 1,785 3,674 3,512 Depreciation and amortization 1,367 1,373 1,412 1,436 1,425 2,740 2,882 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 220 345 276 135 125 565 270 Gain on sale of other real estate owned - - - (174 ) - - - Prepayment penalty on borrowings - - 2,572 - - - - Impairment of goodwill - 17,636 - - - 17,636 - Other operating expenses 5,350 6,872 5,926 5,587 6,168 12,222 12,395 Total noninterest expense 40,356 59,676 45,630 38,696 39,047 100,032 78,939 Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 18,936 (5,931 ) (71,857 ) 11,457 7,136 13,005 12,133 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 4,733 3,865 (22,612 ) 2,551 1,814 8,598 3,127 Net Income (Loss) $ 14,203 $ (9,796 ) $ (49,245 ) $ 8,906 $ 5,322 $ 4,407 $ 9,006 Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities (127 ) (132 ) (90 ) (126 ) (99 ) (259 ) (204 ) Income (Loss) attributable to common stock $ 14,076 $ (9,928 ) $ (49,335 ) $ 8,780 $ 5,223 $ 8,857 $ 3,331 Divided by: Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities 34,511 34,474 30,519 29,742 29,789 34,493 29,765 Weighted average participating securities (582 ) (542 ) (414 ) (423 ) (458 ) (562 ) (452 ) Total weighted average common shares outstanding 33,929 33,932 30,105 29,319 29,331 33,931 29,313 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.44

(1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 150,123 $ 271,912 $ 152,574 $ 267,643 $ 156,913 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,826 7,831 7,836 7,841 7,846 Other securities, net 43,005 43,319 43,649 63,859 64,166 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 828,756 879,566 911,636 926,731 869,494 Other securities 563,031 570,578 586,269 687,518 679,117 Loans held for sale - 29,624 70,098 - - Loans 6,709,601 6,741,835 6,745,848 6,818,328 6,777,026 Allowance for credit losses (41,247 ) (40,037 ) (40,152 ) (40,342 ) (41,648 ) Net loans 6,668,354 6,701,798 6,705,696 6,777,986 6,735,378 Interest and dividends receivable 59,607 61,510 62,036 64,369 62,752 Bank premises and equipment, net 18,145 18,181 17,852 18,544 19,426 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 23,773 18,475 38,096 32,745 46,331 Bank owned life insurance 222,583 219,748 218,174 217,200 215,940 Goodwill - - 17,636 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 940 1,029 1,123 1,220 1,322 Right of use asset 49,759 43,870 45,800 44,787 46,636 Other assets 140,622 140,955 160,497 152,807 174,283 Total assets $ 8,776,524 $ 9,008,396 $ 9,038,972 $ 9,280,886 $ 9,097,240 LIABILITIES Total deposits $ 7,289,352 $ 7,718,218 $ 7,178,933 $ 7,572,395 $ 6,906,863 Borrowed funds 600,171 421,542 916,054 846,123 1,316,565 Operating lease liability 50,102 44,385 46,443 45,437 47,485 Other liabilities 130,522 121,400 173,003 150,040 161,005 Total liabilities 8,070,147 8,305,545 8,314,433 8,613,995 8,431,918 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - - - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 387 387 387 341 341 Additional paid-in capital 325,162 324,290 326,671 261,274 260,585 Retained earnings 481,077 474,472 492,003 547,708 545,345 Treasury stock (98,985 ) (98,993 ) (101,655 ) (101,633 ) (101,633 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (1,264 ) 2,695 7,133 (40,799 ) (39,316 ) Total stockholders' equity 706,377 702,851 724,539 666,891 665,322 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,776,524 $ 9,008,396 $ 9,038,972 $ 9,280,886 $ 9,097,240 (In thousands) Issued shares 38,678 38,678 38,678 34,088 34,088 Outstanding shares 33,777 33,777 33,659 29,069 29,069 Treasury shares 4,901 4,901 5,019 5,019 5,019

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended (In thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Interest-earning Assets: Loans held for sale $ 24,708 $ 64,085 $ 762 $ - $ - $ 44,288 $ - Mortgage loans, net 5,260,610 5,261,261 5,358,490 5,337,170 5,338,614 5,260,934 5,346,110 Commercial Business loans, net 1,417,884 1,410,661 1,421,778 1,400,091 1,409,526 1,414,292 1,430,018 Total loans, net 6,678,494 6,671,922 6,780,268 6,737,261 6,748,140 6,675,226 6,776,128 Mortgage-backed securities 863,573 895,097 919,587 984,383 691,802 879,248 577,368 Other taxable securities, net 573,730 585,219 652,755 714,161 663,975 579,443 627,089 Other tax-exempt securities 43,489 43,813 64,531 65,070 65,451 43,650 65,695 Total securities, net 1,480,792 1,524,129 1,636,873 1,763,614 1,421,228 1,502,341 1,270,152 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 218,588 208,777 169,579 208,796 185,626 213,710 248,796 Total interest-earning assets 8,402,582 8,468,913 8,587,482 8,709,671 8,354,994 8,435,565 8,295,076 Other assets 515,493 546,967 484,397 494,213 475,671 531,142 474,009 Total assets $ 8,918,075 $ 9,015,880 $ 9,071,879 $ 9,203,884 $ 8,830,665 $ 8,966,707 $ 8,769,085 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 94,884 $ 98,224 $ 99,669 $ 102,196 $ 103,335 $ 96,545 $ 104,774 NOW accounts 2,388,559 2,215,683 2,024,600 1,886,387 2,017,085 2,302,598 1,976,168 Money market accounts 1,665,625 1,716,358 1,686,614 1,673,499 1,714,085 1,690,851 1,719,899 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,477,716 2,596,714 2,681,742 2,884,280 2,443,047 2,536,886 2,424,665 Total due to depositors 6,626,784 6,626,979 6,492,625 6,546,362 6,277,552 6,626,880 6,225,506 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 104,761 78,655 87,120 71,965 95,532 91,780 84,677 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,731,545 6,705,634 6,579,745 6,618,327 6,373,084 6,718,660 6,310,183 Borrowings 444,854 555,466 759,962 886,190 766,984 499,854 767,315 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,176,399 7,261,100 7,339,707 7,504,517 7,140,068 7,218,514 7,077,498 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 875,535 855,322 869,759 845,456 822,856 865,484 828,537 Other liabilities 156,302 167,866 188,825 181,149 200,184 162,053 194,679 Total liabilities 8,208,236 8,284,288 8,398,291 8,531,122 8,163,108 8,246,051 8,100,714 Equity 709,839 731,592 673,588 672,762 667,557 720,656 668,371 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,918,075 $ 9,015,880 $ 9,071,879 $ 9,203,884 $ 8,830,665 $ 8,966,707 $ 8,769,085 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,226,183 $ 1,207,813 $ 1,247,775 $ 1,205,154 $ 1,214,926 $ 1,217,051 $ 1,217,578

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Interest Income: Loans held for sale $ 247 $ 664 $ 7 $ - $ - $ 911 $ - Mortgage loans, net 74,240 72,391 73,252 74,645 71,968 146,631 143,540 Commercial Business loans, net 20,518 19,977 20,852 21,135 20,760 40,495 42,147 Total loans, net 94,758 92,368 94,104 95,780 92,728 187,126 185,687 Mortgage-backed securities 11,709 12,528 13,884 12,443 7,462 24,237 11,158 Other taxable securities, net 8,143 8,553 9,887 11,431 10,408 16,696 18,912 Other tax-exempt securities 458 456 469 474 470 914 944 Total securities, net 20,310 21,537 24,240 24,348 18,340 41,847 31,014 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 2,183 2,063 1,787 2,565 2,260 4,246 6,226 Total interest-earning assets 117,498 116,632 120,138 122,693 113,328 234,130 222,927 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 98 $ 110 $ 113 $ 122 $ 115 $ 208 $ 237 NOW accounts 21,111 18,915 18,390 18,795 20,007 40,026 38,498 Money market accounts 15,323 15,372 15,909 17,485 17,326 30,695 34,598 Certificate of deposit accounts 22,443 22,710 25,258 29,676 23,383 45,153 45,301 Total due to depositors 58,975 57,107 59,670 66,078 60,831 116,082 118,634 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 62 67 58 72 62 129 124 Total interest-bearing deposits 59,037 57,174 59,728 66,150 60,893 116,211 118,758 Borrowings 5,156 6,373 9,077 10,840 9,561 11,529 18,798 Total interest-bearing liabilities 64,193 63,547 68,805 76,990 70,454 127,740 137,556 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 53,305 $ 53,085 $ 51,333 $ 45,703 $ 42,874 $ 106,390 $ 85,371 Included in net interest income above: Episodic items (1) $ 878 $ 294 $ 648 $ 1,647 $ 369 $ 1,172 $ 1,297 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income 64 56 2,911 554 177 120 (10 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 257 252 191 155 182 509 453 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Loans held for sale 4.00 % 4.14 % 3.67 % - % - % 4.11 % - % Mortgage loans, net 5.64 5.50 5.47 5.59 5.39 5.57 5.37 Commercial Business loans, net 5.79 5.66 5.87 6.04 5.89 5.73 5.89 Total loans, net 5.68 5.54 5.55 5.69 5.50 5.61 5.48 Mortgage-backed securities 5.42 5.60 6.04 5.06 4.31 5.51 3.87 Other taxable securities, net 5.68 5.85 6.06 6.40 6.27 5.76 6.03 Other tax-exempt securities(2) 4.21 4.16 2.91 2.91 2.87 4.19 2.87 Total securities, net 5.49 5.65 5.92 5.52 5.16 5.57 4.88 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 3.99 3.95 4.22 4.91 4.87 3.97 5.00 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5.59 % 5.51 % 5.60 % 5.63 % 5.43 % 5.55 % 5.37 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.41 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.45 % 0.43 % 0.45 % NOW accounts 3.54 3.41 3.63 3.99 3.97 3.48 3.90 Money market accounts 3.68 3.58 3.77 4.18 4.04 3.63 4.02 Certificate of deposit accounts 3.62 3.50 3.77 4.12 3.83 3.56 3.74 Total due to depositors 3.56 3.45 3.68 4.04 3.88 3.50 3.81 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.24 0.34 0.27 0.40 0.26 0.28 0.29 Total interest-bearing deposits 3.51 3.41 3.63 4.00 3.82 3.46 3.76 Borrowings 4.64 4.59 4.78 4.89 4.99 4.61 4.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.75 % 4.10 % 3.95 % 3.54 % 3.89 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1) 2.01 % 2.01 % 1.85 % 1.53 % 1.48 % 2.01 % 1.48 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.54 % 2.51 % 2.39 % 2.10 % 2.05 % 2.52 % 2.06 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.17 X

(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 2Q25 vs.

1Q25

% Change 2Q25 vs.

2Q24

% Change Noninterest bearing $ 899,602 $ 863,714 $ 836,545 $ 860,930 $ 825,327 4.2 % 9.0 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 2,452,624 2,592,026 2,650,164 2,875,486 2,435,894 (5.4 ) 0.7 Savings accounts 92,699 97,624 98,964 100,279 103,296 (5.0 ) (10.3 ) Money market accounts 1,601,948 1,681,608 1,686,109 1,659,027 1,710,376 (4.7 ) (6.3 ) NOW accounts 2,174,124 2,393,482 1,854,069 2,003,301 1,774,268 (9.2 ) 22.5 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,321,395 6,764,740 6,289,306 6,638,093 6,023,834 (6.6 ) 4.9 Total due to depositors 7,220,997 7,628,454 7,125,851 7,499,023 6,849,161 (5.3 ) 5.4 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 68,355 89,764 53,082 73,372 57,702 (23.9 ) 18.5 Total deposits $ 7,289,352 $ 7,718,218 $ 7,178,933 $ 7,572,395 $ 6,906,863 (5.6 )% 5.5 %

Loan Composition

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 2Q25 vs.

1Q25

% Change 2Q25 vs.

2Q24

% Change Multifamily residential $ 2,487,610 $ 2,531,628 $ 2,527,222 $ 2,638,863 $ 2,631,751 (1.7 )% (5.5 )% Commercial real estate 1,987,523 1,953,710 1,973,124 1,929,093 1,894,509 1.7 4.9 One-to-four family - mixed use property 493,846 501,562 511,222 515,511 518,510 (1.5 ) (4.8 ) One-to-four family - residential 258,608 269,492 244,282 252,293 261,716 (4.0 ) (1.2 ) Construction 46,798 63,474 60,399 63,674 65,161 (26.3 ) (28.2 ) Mortgage loans 5,274,385 5,319,866 5,316,249 5,399,434 5,371,647 (0.9 ) (1.8 ) Small Business Administration 15,473 14,713 19,925 19,368 13,957 5.2 10.9 Commercial business and other 1,407,792 1,396,597 1,401,602 1,387,965 1,389,711 0.8 1.3 Commercial Business loans 1,423,265 1,411,310 1,421,527 1,407,333 1,403,668 0.8 1.4 Gross loans 6,697,650 6,731,176 6,737,776 6,806,767 6,775,315 (0.5 ) (1.1 ) Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1) 11,951 10,659 8,072 11,561 1,711 12.1 598.5 Allowance for credit losses (41,247 ) (40,037 ) (40,152 ) (40,342 ) (41,648 ) 3.0 (1.0 ) Net loans $ 6,668,354 $ 6,701,798 $ 6,705,696 $ 6,777,986 $ 6,735,378 (0.5 )% (1.0 )%

(1) Includes $2.3 million, $2.6 million, $2.8 million, $3.1 million, and $3.4 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the six months ended (In thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30,

2025 June 30, 2024 Multifamily residential $ 8,546 $ 21,183 $ 25,232 $ 50,528 $ 27,966 $ 29,729 $ 39,771 Commercial real estate 57,533 22,916 75,285 56,713 20,573 80,449 30,613 One-to-four family - mixed use property 3,039 1,842 6,622 5,709 3,980 4,881 4,730 One-to-four family - residential 411 35,206 739 1,705 689 35,617 53,228 Construction 2,469 3,275 9,338 5,063 4,594 5,744 6,489 Mortgage loans 71,998 84,422 117,216 119,718 57,802 156,420 134,831 Small Business Administration 2,457 1,250 1,368 5,930 - 3,707 - Commercial business and other 84,721 88,404 106,580 91,447 68,162 173,125 121,117 Commercial Business loans 87,178 89,654 107,948 97,377 68,162 176,832 121,117 Total Closings $ 159,176 $ 174,076 $ 225,164 $ 217,095 $ 125,964 $ 333,252 $ 255,948

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended Loan type June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Mortgage loans 6.87 % 6.68 % 7.12 % 7.31 % 7.58 % Commercial Business loans 7.25 7.28 7.45 7.75 7.94 Total loans 7.08 % 6.99 % 7.28 % 7.51 % 7.77 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended For the six months ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning balances $ 40,037 $ 40,152 $ 40,342 $ 41,648 $ 40,752 $ 40,152 $ 40,161 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential 1,677 4 (1 ) - (1 ) 1,681 (1 ) Commercial real estate 72 - 421 - - 72 - One-to-four family - mixed-use property - - - - (2 ) - (2 ) One-to-four family - residential - - (41 ) (58 ) (2 ) - 11 Small Business Administration (4 ) (40 ) (4 ) (1 ) (91 ) (44 ) (96 ) Commercial business and other 804 4,463 4,361 3,095 4 5,267 - Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 2,549 4,427 4,736 3,036 (92 ) 6,976 (88 ) Provision (benefit) for loan losses 3,759 4,312 4,546 1,730 804 8,071 1,399 Ending balance $ 41,247 $ 40,037 $ 40,152 $ 40,342 $ 41,648 $ 41,247 $ 41,648 Gross charge-offs $ 2,857 $ 4,471 $ 4,790 $ 3,110 $ 11 $ 7,328 $ 69 Gross recoveries 308 44 54 74 103 352 157 Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.62 % 0.61 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.15 0.27 0.28 0.18 (0.01 ) 0.21 -

Nonperforming Assets

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Nonaccrual Loans: Multifamily residential 12,364 25,952 11,031 9,478 13,774 Commercial real estate 23,481 6,703 6,283 6,705 - One-to-four family - mixed-use property 422 426 116 369 909 One-to-four family - residential 2,277 1,225 1,428 1,493 3,633 Small Business Administration 2,445 2,445 2,445 2,445 2,552 Commercial business and other 8,258 9,512 12,015 13,771 13,672 Total Nonaccrual loans 49,247 46,263 33,318 34,261 34,540 Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) 49,247 46,263 33,318 34,261 34,540 Other Nonperforming Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure - - - - 665 Total Other nonperforming assets - - - - 665 Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities 16,878 18,000 18,000 20,627 20,627 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 66,125 $ 64,263 $ 51,318 $ 54,888 $ 55,832 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.61 % Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs 83.8 % 86.5 % 120.5 % 117.7 % 120.6 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (Loss)

The variance in GAAP earnings (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 18,936 $ (5,931 ) $ (71,857 ) $ 11,457 $ 7,136 $ 13,005 $ 12,133 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss)) (1,656 ) 152 1,136 (974 ) (57 ) (1,504 ) 777 Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss)) - - 72,315 - - - - Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss)) - - (284 ) (1 ) - - - Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss)) (2,590 ) 194 3,836 - - (2,396 ) - Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (Net interest income) (64 ) (56 ) (2,911 ) (554 ) (177 ) (120 ) 10 Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense) - - 2,572 - - - - Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various) (176 ) (167 ) (101 ) (62 ) (85 ) (343 ) (254 ) Impairment of goodwill (Noninterest expense) - 17,636 - - - 17,636 - Miscellaneous expense (Professional services) 395 (1 ) 218 10 494 394 494 Core income before taxes 14,845 11,827 4,924 9,876 7,311 26,672 13,160 Provision for core income taxes 3,683 3,896 715 2,153 1,855 7,579 3,392 Core net income $ 11,162 $ 7,931 $ 4,209 $ 7,723 $ 5,456 $ 19,093 $ 9,768 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax (0.04 ) - 0.03 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.02 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax - - 1.65 - - - - Life insurance proceeds - - (0.01 ) - - - - Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale, net of tax (0.06 ) - 0.09 - - (0.05 ) - Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges, net of tax - - (0.05 ) (0.01 ) - - - Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax - - 0.04 - - - - Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax - - - - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Impairment of goodwill - 0.51 - - - 0.51 - Miscellaneous expense, net of tax 0.01 - - - 0.01 0.01 0.01 Loss not attributable to participating securities - - 0.03 - - - - Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.33 Core net income, as calculated above $ 11,162 $ 7,931 $ 4,209 $ 7,723 $ 5,456 $ 19,093 $ 9,768 Average assets 8,918,075 9,015,880 9,060,481 9,203,884 8,830,665 8,966,707 8,769,085 Average equity 709,839 731,592 662,190 672,762 667,557 720,656 668,371 Core return on average assets(2) 0.50 % 0.35 % 0.19 % 0.34 % 0.25 % 0.43 % 0.22 % Core return on average equity(2) 6.29 % 4.34 % 2.54 % 4.59 % 3.27 % 5.30 % 2.92 %

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION

PRE-TAX NET REVENUE

(Unaudited)