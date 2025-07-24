Anzeige
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports GAAP EPS Increase of 128% and Core EPS of 78% Year-Over-Year for the Second Quarter of 2025

"Our second quarter results reflect the continued successful execution of our strategic priorities, building upon the foundational actions we took in the preceding quarters. We are pleased to report another quarter of net interest margin expansion, with both GAAP and Core NIM increasing, which speaks to the effectiveness of our balance sheet repositioning and disciplined approach to funding costs. Particularly encouraging is the strong year-over-year growth in our average noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 6.4%, further bolstering our funding base. While we remain mindful of the persistent economic uncertainties, our focus on maintaining strong liquidity and capital has resulted in a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 8.04%, a significant improvement from the prior year. The deliberate actions taken in late 2024 and early 2025 are yielding the anticipated benefits, enhancing our profitability and strengthening our financial position. As we look to the second half of the year, we will maintain our disciplined underwriting standards and proactive risk management, ensuring we are well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape and continue to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / NIM Expansion and Average Deposit Growth. The Company reported 2Q25 GAAP EPS of $0.41 and Core EPS of $0.32, an increase of 127.8% and 77.8% YoY, respectively. The primary differences between GAAP and Core earnings were fair value adjustments on debt and the reversal of a valuation allowance upon the reclassification of loans held for sale to loans held for investment.During the quarter, the NIM expanded on both a GAAP and Core basis by 3 bps QoQ to 2.54% and 2.52%, respectively as loan repricing largely offset the impact from maturing swaps. Average loans decreased 1.0% YoY but increased 0.1% QoQ, due to maintaining pricing and quality standards. Adherence to these standards, the Bank's CRE concentration declined to 493% at June 30, 2025, compared to 522% a year ago and 511% at the prior quarter end. Average deposits increased 5.7% YoY and 0.6% QoQ. Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 6.4% YoY and 2.4% QoQ. GAAP and Core pre-provision pre-tax net revenue increased 191.1% and 134.5% YoY to their highest quarterly level since 3Q22 and 4Q22, respectively.

Credit Metrics Stable to Improving and Capital Expands QoQ. NPAs to assets were 75 bps compared to 71 bps the prior quarter. Criticized and classified loans totaled 108 bps of gross loans compared to 133 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 15 bps in 2Q25 compared to 27 bps in 1Q25. TCE/TA1 was 8.04% at June 30, 2025, compared to 7.79% at March 31, 2025.

Key Financial Metrics2

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1H25

1H24

GAAP:

Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

$

0.30

ROAA (%)

0.64

(0.43

)

(2.17

)

0.39

0.24

0.10

0.21

ROAE (%)

8.00

(5.36

)

(29.24

)

5.30

3.19

1.22

2.69

NIM FTE3 (%)

2.54

2.51

2.39

2.10

2.05

2.52

2.06

Core:

EPS

$

0.32

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.55

$

0.33

ROAA (%)

0.50

0.35

0.19

0.34

0.25

0.43

0.22

ROAE (%)

6.29

4.34

2.54

4.59

3.27

5.30

2.92

Core NIM FTE (%)

2.52

2.49

2.25

2.07

2.03

2.51

2.05

Credit Quality:

NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)

0.99

0.95

0.76

0.81

0.82

0.99

0.82

ACLs/Loans (%)

0.62

0.59

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.62

0.61

ACLs/NPLs (%)

83.76

86.54

120.51

117.75

120.58

83.76

120.58

NCOs/Avg Loans (%)

0.15

0.27

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

0.21

-

Balance Sheet:

Avg Loans ($B)

$

6.7

$

6.7

$

6.8

$

6.7

$

6.7

$

6.7

$

6.8

Avg Dep ($B)

$

7.6

$

7.6

$

7.4

$

7.5

$

7.2

$

7.6

$

7.1

Book Value/Share

$

20.91

$

20.81

$

21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

20.91

$

22.89

Tangible BV/Share

$

20.89

$

20.78

$

20.97

$

22.29

$

22.24

$

20.89

$

22.24

TCE/TA (%)

8.04

7.79

7.82

7.00

7.12

8.04

7.12

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

2Q25 Highlights

  • Net interest margin FTE increased 49 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ to 2.54%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 49 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ to 2.52%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 6 bps in 2Q25 compared to 3 bps in both 2Q24 and 1Q25

  • Average total deposits increased 5.7% YoY and 0.6% QoQ to $7.6 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 6.4% YoY and 2.4% QoQ and totaled 11.5% of total average deposits compared to 11.4% in 2Q24 and 11.3% in 1Q25; Average CDs were $2.5 billion, up 1.4% YoY, but down 4.6% QoQ

  • Period end net loans decreased 1.0% YoY and 0.5% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $159.1 million, up 26.3% YoY, but down 8.6% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $38.7 million compared to $18.0 million in 1Q25 and generated $0.6 million and $0.3 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline decreased 44.8% YoY and 14.4% QoQ to $181.0 million; Approximately 23% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

  • NPAs totaled $66.1 million (75 bps of assets) in 2Q25 compared to $55.8 million (61 bps) a year ago and $64.3 million (71 bps) in the prior quarter

  • Provision for credit losses was $4.2 million in 2Q25 compared to $0.8 million in 2Q24 and $4.3 million in 1Q25; Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $2.5 million in 2Q25 compared to $(92,000) in 2Q24 and $4.4 million in 1Q25

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.04% at June 30, 2025, compared to 7.12% at June 30, 2024, and 7.79% at March 31, 2025; Tangible book value per share was $20.89 at June 30, 2025, compared to $22.24 a year ago and $20.78 for the prior quarter

Areas of Focus

Improve Profitability

  • GAAP and Core NIM expanded 3 bps each QoQ to 2.54% and 2.52%, respectively

  • GAAP ROAA and ROAE increased 107 bps and 1,336 bps QoQ; Core ROAA and ROAE improved 15 bps and 195 bps QoQ

  • Tangible book value per share increased 0.5% QoQ to $20.89 at June 30, 2025

Maintain Credit Discipline

  • Approximately 90% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 35%1

  • Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

  • Criticized and classified loans are 108 bps of gross loans compared to 113 bps a year ago and 133 bps for the prior quarter

  • Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at approximately 0.50% of gross loans

Preserve Strong Liquidity and Capital

  • Maintaining ample liquidity with $3.6 billion of undrawn lines and resources as of June 30, 2025

  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 17% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were 35% of total deposits

  • Total average deposits increased by 5.7% YoY and 0.6% QoQ

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.04% at June 30, 2025, up 92 bps YoY and 25 bps QoQ

1 Based on appraisals at origination.

Income Statement Highlights

($000s, except EPS)

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

YoY
Change

QoQ
Change

Net Interest Income

$

53,209

$

52,989

$

51,235

$

45,603

$

42,776

24.4

%

0.4

%

Provision for Credit Losses

4,194

4,318

6,440

1,727

809

418.4

(2.9

)

Noninterest Income (Loss)

10,277

5,074

(71,022

)

6,277

4,216

143.8

102.5

Noninterest Expense

40,356

59,676

45,630

38,696

39,047

3.4

(32.4

)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

18,936

(5,931

)

(71,857

)

11,457

7,136

165.4

(419.3

)

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

4,733

3,865

(22,612

)

2,551

1,814

160.9

22.5

Net Income (Loss)

$

14,203

$

(9,796

)

$

(49,245

)

$

8,906

$

5,322

166.9

(245.0

)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

127.8

(241.4

)

Core Net Income1

$

11,162

$

7,931

$

4,209

$

7,723

$

5,456

104.6

40.7

Core EPS1

$

0.32

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

77.8

39.1

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.54% increased 49 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ; The cost of funds increased 6 bps QoQ primarily due to swap maturities and forward starting swaps at higher rates; The yield on interest earning assets increased 8 bps QoQ

  • Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.2 million (6 bps to NIM) in 2Q25 compared to $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24 and $0.6 million (3 bps to NIM) in 1Q25

  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.48% in 2Q25 compared to 2.02% in 2Q24 and 2.48% in 1Q25

The provision for credit losses increased YoY but declined QoQ.

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $2.5 million (15 bps of average loans) in 2Q25 compared to $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24 and $4.4 million (27 bps of average loans) in 1Q25

Noninterest income increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Back-to-back swap loan closings of $38.7 million in 2Q25 (compared to $27.4 million in 2Q24 and $18.0 million in 1Q25) generated $0.6 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.5 million in 2Q24 and $0.3 million in 1Q25)

  • Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $1.7 million ($0.04 per share, net of tax) in 2Q25 compared to $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 2Q24 and $(0.2) million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 1Q25

  • During 2Q25, the Company reclassified $29.5 million of loans held for sale to loans held of investment and reclassifying a $2.6 million mark to market adjustment in net gain (loss) on sale of loans

  • Absent the items in the previous two bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $6.0 million in 2Q25, up 45.0% YoY and 11.3% QoQ

Noninterest expense increased YoY, but decreased QoQ.

  • Core noninterest expenses were $39.9 million in 2Q25, up 3.7% YoY, but down 4.9% QoQ

  • Seasonal compensational expense was $1.6 million both in 1Q25 and 1Q24

  • The Company recorded a non-recurring, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $17.6 million ($0.51 per share) in 1Q25; As a result, there is no remaining goodwill

Provision for income taxes was $4.7 million in 2Q25 compared to $1.8 million in 2Q24 and $3.9 million in 1Q25.

  • The effective tax rate was 25.0% in 2Q25 compared to 25.4% in 2Q24 and (65.2)% in 1Q25

  • The effective tax rate in 1Q25 was primarily related to the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

YoY
Change

QoQ
Change

Averages ($MM)

Loans

$

6,678

$

6,672

$

6,780

$

6,737

$

6,748

(1.0

)%

0.1

%

Total Deposits

7,607

7,561

7,450

7,464

7,196

5.7

0.6

Credit Quality ($000s)

Nonperforming Loans

$

49,247

$

46,263

$

33,318

$

34,261

$

34,540

42.6

%

6.5

%

Nonperforming Assets

66,125

64,263

51,318

54,888

55,832

18.4

2.9

Criticized and Classified Loans

72,005

89,673

72,207

68,338

76,485

(5.9

)

(19.7

)

Criticized and Classified Assets

88,883

107,673

90,207

88,965

97,777

(9.1

)

(17.5

)

Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)

0.62

0.59

0.60

0.59

0.61

1

bp

3

bps

Capital

Book Value/Share

$

20.91

$

20.81

$

21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

(8.7

)%

0.5

%

Tangible Book Value/Share

20.89

20.78

20.97

22.29

22.24

(6.1

)

0.5

Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)

8.04

7.79

7.82

7.00

7.12

92

bps

25

bps

Leverage Ratio (%)

8.31

8.12

8.04

7.91

8.18

13

19

Average loans decreased YoY, but increased QoQ.

  • Period end net loans totaled $6.7 billion, down 1.0% YoY and 0.5% QoQ

  • Total loan closings were $159.1 million in 2Q25 compared to $126.0 million in 2Q24 and $174.1 million in 1Q25; the loan pipeline was $181.0 million at June 30, 2025, down 44.8% YoY and 14.4% QoQ

  • The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 35%

Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 6.4% YoY and 2.4% QoQ and comprised 11.5% of average total deposits in 2Q25 compared to 11.4% a year ago

  • Average CDs totaled $2.5 billion, up 1.4% YoY, but down 4.6% QoQ; approximately $391.2 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 3.93% in 3Q25

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Nonperforming loans were 74 bps of loans in 2Q25 compared to 51 bps in 2Q24 and 69 bps of loans in 1Q25

  • Criticized and classified loans were 108 bps of gross loans at 2Q25 compared to 113 bps at 2Q24 and 133 bps at 1Q25

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 8.7% and 6.1% YoY to $20.91 and $20.89, respectively.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 2Q25; 807,964shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date or maximum dollar limit

  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.04% at June 30, 2025, compared to 7.12% at June 30, 2024, and 7.79% at March 31, 2025

Conference Call Information

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Company's second quarter results and strategy.

  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

  • Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jGiZ4wOv

  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

  • Replay Access Code: 8971272

  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Third Quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on October 28, 2025, followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on October 29, 2025.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the third quarter's close confirming the date and the time of the release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State -chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

- Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended

At or for the six months ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

Performance Ratios (1)

Return on average assets

0.64

%

(0.43

)%

(2.17

)%

0.39

%

0.24

%

0.10

%

0.21

%

Return on average equity

8.00

(5.36

)

(29.24

)

5.30

3.19

1.22

2.69

Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)

5.59

5.51

5.60

5.63

5.43

5.55

5.37

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

3.58

3.50

3.75

4.10

3.95

3.54

3.89

Cost of funds

3.19

3.13

3.35

3.69

3.54

3.16

3.48

Net interest rate spread during period (2)

2.01

2.01

1.85

1.53

1.48

2.01

1.48

Net interest margin (2)

2.54

2.51

2.39

2.10

2.05

2.52

2.06

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.81

2.65

2.01

1.68

1.77

2.23

1.80

Efficiency ratio (3)

67.69

72.21

79.01

77.20

82.57

69.93

84.31

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.16

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

Average Balances

Total loans, net

$

6,678,494

$

6,671,922

$

6,780,268

$

6,737,261

$

6,748,140

$

6,675,226

$

6,776,128

Total interest-earning assets

8,402,582

8,468,913

8,587,482

8,709,671

8,354,994

8,435,565

8,295,076

Total assets

8,918,075

9,015,880

9,071,879

9,203,884

8,830,665

8,966,707

8,769,085

Total deposits

7,607,080

7,560,956

7,449,504

7,463,783

7,195,940

7,584,144

7,138,720

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,176,399

7,261,100

7,339,707

7,504,517

7,140,068

7,218,514

7,077,498

Stockholders' equity

709,839

731,592

673,588

672,762

667,557

720,656

668,371

Per Share Data

Book value per common share (4)

$

20.91

$

20.81

$

21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

20.91

$

22.89

Tangible book value per common share (5)

$

20.89

$

20.78

$

20.97

$

22.29

$

22.24

$

20.89

$

22.24

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity

$

706,377

$

702,851

$

724,539

$

666,891

$

665,322

$

706,377

$

665,322

Tangible stockholders' equity

705,437

701,822

705,780

648,035

646,364

705,437

646,364

Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios

Tier 1 capital

$

740,871

$

730,950

$

731,958

$

735,984

$

733,308

$

740,871

$

733,308

Common equity Tier 1 capital

695,099

683,670

685,004

689,902

686,630

695,099

686,630

Total risk-based capital

972,517

961,704

962,272

967,242

965,819

972,517

965,819

Risk Weighted Assets

6,675,621

6,719,291

6,762,048

6,790,253

6,718,568

6,675,621

6,718,568

Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)

8.31

%

8.12

%

8.04

%

7.91

%

8.18

%

8.31

%

8.18

%

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)

10.41

10.17

10.13

10.16

10.22

10.41

10.22

Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)

11.10

10.88

10.82

10.84

10.91

11.10

10.91

Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)

14.57

14.31

14.23

14.24

14.38

14.57

14.38

Capital Ratios

Average equity to average assets

7.96

%

8.11

%

7.43

%

7.31

%

7.56

%

8.04

%

7.62

%

Equity to total assets

8.05

7.80

8.02

7.19

7.31

8.05

7.31

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)

8.04

7.79

7.82

7.00

7.12

8.04

7.12

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans

$

49,247

$

46,263

$

33,318

$

34,261

$

34,540

$

49,247

$

34,540

Nonperforming loans

49,247

46,263

33,318

34,261

34,540

49,247

34,540

Nonperforming assets

66,125

64,263

51,318

54,888

55,832

66,125

55,832

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,549

4,427

4,736

3,036

(92

)

6,976

(88

)

Asset Quality Ratios

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.74

%

0.69

%

0.49

%

0.50

%

0.51

%

0.74

%

0.51

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.75

0.71

0.57

0.59

0.61

0.75

0.61

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.62

0.59

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.62

0.61

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets

62.38

62.30

78.24

73.50

74.60

62.38

74.60

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

83.76

86.54

120.51

117.75

120.58

83.76

120.58

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.15

0.27

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

0.21

-

Full-service customer facilities

29

28

28

28

27

29

27

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

95,005

$

93,032

$

94,111

$

95,780

$

92,728

$

188,037

$

185,687

Interest and dividends on securities:

Interest

20,186

21,413

24,111

24,215

18,209

41,599

30,750

Dividends

28

28

31

33

33

56

66

Other interest income

2,183

2,063

1,787

2,565

2,260

4,246

6,226

Total interest and dividend income

117,402

116,536

120,040

122,593

113,230

233,938

222,729

Interest Expense

Deposits

59,037

57,174

59,728

66,150

60,893

116,211

118,758

Other interest expense

5,156

6,373

9,077

10,840

9,561

11,529

18,798

Total interest expense

64,193

63,547

68,805

76,990

70,454

127,740

137,556

Net Interest Income

53,209

52,989

51,235

45,603

42,776

106,198

85,173

Provision for credit losses

4,194

4,318

6,440

1,727

809

8,512

1,401

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

49,015

48,671

44,795

43,876

41,967

97,686

83,772

Noninterest Income (Loss)

Banking services fee income

1,948

1,521

2,180

1,790

1,583

3,469

2,977

Net loss on sale of securities

-

-

(72,315

)

-

-

-

-

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

2,757

630

(3,836

)

137

26

3,387

136

Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments

1,656

(152

)

(1,136

)

974

57

1,504

(777

)

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends

428

697

754

624

669

1,125

1,412

Life insurance proceeds

-

-

284

1

-

-

-

Bank owned life insurance

2,835

1,574

2,322

1,260

1,223

4,409

2,423

Other income

653

804

725

1,491

658

1,457

1,129

Total noninterest income (loss)

10,277

5,074

(71,022

)

6,277

4,216

15,351

7,300

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

22,648

22,896

25,346

22,216

21,723

45,544

43,836

Occupancy and equipment

4,005

4,092

3,880

3,745

3,713

8,097

7,492

Professional services

3,452

2,885

2,516

2,752

2,786

6,337

5,578

FDIC deposit insurance

1,508

1,709

2,005

1,318

1,322

3,217

2,974

Data processing

1,806

1,868

1,697

1,681

1,785

3,674

3,512

Depreciation and amortization

1,367

1,373

1,412

1,436

1,425

2,740

2,882

Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense

220

345

276

135

125

565

270

Gain on sale of other real estate owned

-

-

-

(174

)

-

-

-

Prepayment penalty on borrowings

-

-

2,572

-

-

-

-

Impairment of goodwill

-

17,636

-

-

-

17,636

-

Other operating expenses

5,350

6,872

5,926

5,587

6,168

12,222

12,395

Total noninterest expense

40,356

59,676

45,630

38,696

39,047

100,032

78,939

Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

18,936

(5,931

)

(71,857

)

11,457

7,136

13,005

12,133

Provision (Benefit) for income taxes

4,733

3,865

(22,612

)

2,551

1,814

8,598

3,127

Net Income (Loss)

$

14,203

$

(9,796

)

$

(49,245

)

$

8,906

$

5,322

$

4,407

$

9,006

Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities

(127

)

(132

)

(90

)

(126

)

(99

)

(259

)

(204

)

Income (Loss) attributable to common stock

$

14,076

$

(9,928

)

$

(49,335

)

$

8,780

$

5,223

$

8,857

$

3,331

Divided by:

Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities

34,511

34,474

30,519

29,742

29,789

34,493

29,765

Weighted average participating securities

(582

)

(542

)

(414

)

(423

)

(458

)

(562

)

(452

)

Total weighted average common shares outstanding

33,929

33,932

30,105

29,319

29,331

33,931

29,313

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

$

0.30

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

$

0.30

Dividends per common share

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.44

$

0.44

(1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

150,123

$

271,912

$

152,574

$

267,643

$

156,913

Securities held-to-maturity:

Mortgage-backed securities

7,826

7,831

7,836

7,841

7,846

Other securities, net

43,005

43,319

43,649

63,859

64,166

Securities available for sale:

Mortgage-backed securities

828,756

879,566

911,636

926,731

869,494

Other securities

563,031

570,578

586,269

687,518

679,117

Loans held for sale

-

29,624

70,098

-

-

Loans

6,709,601

6,741,835

6,745,848

6,818,328

6,777,026

Allowance for credit losses

(41,247

)

(40,037

)

(40,152

)

(40,342

)

(41,648

)

Net loans

6,668,354

6,701,798

6,705,696

6,777,986

6,735,378

Interest and dividends receivable

59,607

61,510

62,036

64,369

62,752

Bank premises and equipment, net

18,145

18,181

17,852

18,544

19,426

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock

23,773

18,475

38,096

32,745

46,331

Bank owned life insurance

222,583

219,748

218,174

217,200

215,940

Goodwill

-

-

17,636

17,636

17,636

Core deposit intangibles

940

1,029

1,123

1,220

1,322

Right of use asset

49,759

43,870

45,800

44,787

46,636

Other assets

140,622

140,955

160,497

152,807

174,283

Total assets

$

8,776,524

$

9,008,396

$

9,038,972

$

9,280,886

$

9,097,240

LIABILITIES

Total deposits

$

7,289,352

$

7,718,218

$

7,178,933

$

7,572,395

$

6,906,863

Borrowed funds

600,171

421,542

916,054

846,123

1,316,565

Operating lease liability

50,102

44,385

46,443

45,437

47,485

Other liabilities

130,522

121,400

173,003

150,040

161,005

Total liabilities

8,070,147

8,305,545

8,314,433

8,613,995

8,431,918

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)

387

387

387

341

341

Additional paid-in capital

325,162

324,290

326,671

261,274

260,585

Retained earnings

481,077

474,472

492,003

547,708

545,345

Treasury stock

(98,985

)

(98,993

)

(101,655

)

(101,633

)

(101,633

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

(1,264

)

2,695

7,133

(40,799

)

(39,316

)

Total stockholders' equity

706,377

702,851

724,539

666,891

665,322

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,776,524

$

9,008,396

$

9,038,972

$

9,280,886

$

9,097,240

(In thousands)

Issued shares

38,678

38,678

38,678

34,088

34,088

Outstanding shares

33,777

33,777

33,659

29,069

29,069

Treasury shares

4,901

4,901

5,019

5,019

5,019

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

(In thousands)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

Interest-earning Assets:

Loans held for sale

$

24,708

$

64,085

$

762

$

-

$

-

$

44,288

$

-

Mortgage loans, net

5,260,610

5,261,261

5,358,490

5,337,170

5,338,614

5,260,934

5,346,110

Commercial Business loans, net

1,417,884

1,410,661

1,421,778

1,400,091

1,409,526

1,414,292

1,430,018

Total loans, net

6,678,494

6,671,922

6,780,268

6,737,261

6,748,140

6,675,226

6,776,128

Mortgage-backed securities

863,573

895,097

919,587

984,383

691,802

879,248

577,368

Other taxable securities, net

573,730

585,219

652,755

714,161

663,975

579,443

627,089

Other tax-exempt securities

43,489

43,813

64,531

65,070

65,451

43,650

65,695

Total securities, net

1,480,792

1,524,129

1,636,873

1,763,614

1,421,228

1,502,341

1,270,152

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

218,588

208,777

169,579

208,796

185,626

213,710

248,796

Total interest-earning assets

8,402,582

8,468,913

8,587,482

8,709,671

8,354,994

8,435,565

8,295,076

Other assets

515,493

546,967

484,397

494,213

475,671

531,142

474,009

Total assets

$

8,918,075

$

9,015,880

$

9,071,879

$

9,203,884

$

8,830,665

$

8,966,707

$

8,769,085

Interest-bearing Liabilities:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

$

94,884

$

98,224

$

99,669

$

102,196

$

103,335

$

96,545

$

104,774

NOW accounts

2,388,559

2,215,683

2,024,600

1,886,387

2,017,085

2,302,598

1,976,168

Money market accounts

1,665,625

1,716,358

1,686,614

1,673,499

1,714,085

1,690,851

1,719,899

Certificate of deposit accounts

2,477,716

2,596,714

2,681,742

2,884,280

2,443,047

2,536,886

2,424,665

Total due to depositors

6,626,784

6,626,979

6,492,625

6,546,362

6,277,552

6,626,880

6,225,506

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

104,761

78,655

87,120

71,965

95,532

91,780

84,677

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,731,545

6,705,634

6,579,745

6,618,327

6,373,084

6,718,660

6,310,183

Borrowings

444,854

555,466

759,962

886,190

766,984

499,854

767,315

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,176,399

7,261,100

7,339,707

7,504,517

7,140,068

7,218,514

7,077,498

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

875,535

855,322

869,759

845,456

822,856

865,484

828,537

Other liabilities

156,302

167,866

188,825

181,149

200,184

162,053

194,679

Total liabilities

8,208,236

8,284,288

8,398,291

8,531,122

8,163,108

8,246,051

8,100,714

Equity

709,839

731,592

673,588

672,762

667,557

720,656

668,371

Total liabilities and equity

$

8,918,075

$

9,015,880

$

9,071,879

$

9,203,884

$

8,830,665

$

8,966,707

$

8,769,085

Net interest-earning assets

$

1,226,183

$

1,207,813

$

1,247,775

$

1,205,154

$

1,214,926

$

1,217,051

$

1,217,578

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

Interest Income:

Loans held for sale

$

247

$

664

$

7

$

-

$

-

$

911

$

-

Mortgage loans, net

74,240

72,391

73,252

74,645

71,968

146,631

143,540

Commercial Business loans, net

20,518

19,977

20,852

21,135

20,760

40,495

42,147

Total loans, net

94,758

92,368

94,104

95,780

92,728

187,126

185,687

Mortgage-backed securities

11,709

12,528

13,884

12,443

7,462

24,237

11,158

Other taxable securities, net

8,143

8,553

9,887

11,431

10,408

16,696

18,912

Other tax-exempt securities

458

456

469

474

470

914

944

Total securities, net

20,310

21,537

24,240

24,348

18,340

41,847

31,014

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

2,183

2,063

1,787

2,565

2,260

4,246

6,226

Total interest-earning assets

117,498

116,632

120,138

122,693

113,328

234,130

222,927

Interest Expense:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

$

98

$

110

$

113

$

122

$

115

$

208

$

237

NOW accounts

21,111

18,915

18,390

18,795

20,007

40,026

38,498

Money market accounts

15,323

15,372

15,909

17,485

17,326

30,695

34,598

Certificate of deposit accounts

22,443

22,710

25,258

29,676

23,383

45,153

45,301

Total due to depositors

58,975

57,107

59,670

66,078

60,831

116,082

118,634

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

62

67

58

72

62

129

124

Total interest-bearing deposits

59,037

57,174

59,728

66,150

60,893

116,211

118,758

Borrowings

5,156

6,373

9,077

10,840

9,561

11,529

18,798

Total interest-bearing liabilities

64,193

63,547

68,805

76,990

70,454

127,740

137,556

Net interest income- tax equivalent

$

53,305

$

53,085

$

51,333

$

45,703

$

42,874

$

106,390

$

85,371

Included in net interest income above:

Episodic items (1)

$

878

$

294

$

648

$

1,647

$

369

$

1,172

$

1,297

Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income

64

56

2,911

554

177

120

(10

)

Purchase accounting adjustments

257

252

191

155

182

509

453

Interest-earning Assets Yields:

Loans held for sale

4.00

%

4.14

%

3.67

%

-

%

-

%

4.11

%

-

%

Mortgage loans, net

5.64

5.50

5.47

5.59

5.39

5.57

5.37

Commercial Business loans, net

5.79

5.66

5.87

6.04

5.89

5.73

5.89

Total loans, net

5.68

5.54

5.55

5.69

5.50

5.61

5.48

Mortgage-backed securities

5.42

5.60

6.04

5.06

4.31

5.51

3.87

Other taxable securities, net

5.68

5.85

6.06

6.40

6.27

5.76

6.03

Other tax-exempt securities(2)

4.21

4.16

2.91

2.91

2.87

4.19

2.87

Total securities, net

5.49

5.65

5.92

5.52

5.16

5.57

4.88

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

3.99

3.95

4.22

4.91

4.87

3.97

5.00

Total interest-earning assets (1)

5.59

%

5.51

%

5.60

%

5.63

%

5.43

%

5.55

%

5.37

%

Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

0.41

%

0.45

%

0.45

%

0.48

%

0.45

%

0.43

%

0.45

%

NOW accounts

3.54

3.41

3.63

3.99

3.97

3.48

3.90

Money market accounts

3.68

3.58

3.77

4.18

4.04

3.63

4.02

Certificate of deposit accounts

3.62

3.50

3.77

4.12

3.83

3.56

3.74

Total due to depositors

3.56

3.45

3.68

4.04

3.88

3.50

3.81

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

0.24

0.34

0.27

0.40

0.26

0.28

0.29

Total interest-bearing deposits

3.51

3.41

3.63

4.00

3.82

3.46

3.76

Borrowings

4.64

4.59

4.78

4.89

4.99

4.61

4.90

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3.58

%

3.50

%

3.75

%

4.10

%

3.95

%

3.54

%

3.89

%

Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)

2.01

%

2.01

%

1.85

%

1.53

%

1.48

%

2.01

%

1.48

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

2.54

%

2.51

%

2.39

%

2.10

%

2.05

%

2.52

%

2.06

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.16

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

2Q25 vs.
1Q25
% Change

2Q25 vs.
2Q24
% Change

Noninterest bearing

$

899,602

$

863,714

$

836,545

$

860,930

$

825,327

4.2

%

9.0

%

Interest bearing:

Certificate of deposit accounts

2,452,624

2,592,026

2,650,164

2,875,486

2,435,894

(5.4

)

0.7

Savings accounts

92,699

97,624

98,964

100,279

103,296

(5.0

)

(10.3

)

Money market accounts

1,601,948

1,681,608

1,686,109

1,659,027

1,710,376

(4.7

)

(6.3

)

NOW accounts

2,174,124

2,393,482

1,854,069

2,003,301

1,774,268

(9.2

)

22.5

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,321,395

6,764,740

6,289,306

6,638,093

6,023,834

(6.6

)

4.9

Total due to depositors

7,220,997

7,628,454

7,125,851

7,499,023

6,849,161

(5.3

)

5.4

Mortgagors' escrow deposits

68,355

89,764

53,082

73,372

57,702

(23.9

)

18.5

Total deposits

$

7,289,352

$

7,718,218

$

7,178,933

$

7,572,395

$

6,906,863

(5.6

)%

5.5

%

Loan Composition

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

2Q25 vs.
1Q25
% Change

2Q25 vs.
2Q24
% Change

Multifamily residential

$

2,487,610

$

2,531,628

$

2,527,222

$

2,638,863

$

2,631,751

(1.7

)%

(5.5

)%

Commercial real estate

1,987,523

1,953,710

1,973,124

1,929,093

1,894,509

1.7

4.9

One-to-four family - mixed use property

493,846

501,562

511,222

515,511

518,510

(1.5

)

(4.8

)

One-to-four family - residential

258,608

269,492

244,282

252,293

261,716

(4.0

)

(1.2

)

Construction

46,798

63,474

60,399

63,674

65,161

(26.3

)

(28.2

)

Mortgage loans

5,274,385

5,319,866

5,316,249

5,399,434

5,371,647

(0.9

)

(1.8

)

Small Business Administration

15,473

14,713

19,925

19,368

13,957

5.2

10.9

Commercial business and other

1,407,792

1,396,597

1,401,602

1,387,965

1,389,711

0.8

1.3

Commercial Business loans

1,423,265

1,411,310

1,421,527

1,407,333

1,403,668

0.8

1.4

Gross loans

6,697,650

6,731,176

6,737,776

6,806,767

6,775,315

(0.5

)

(1.1

)

Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)

11,951

10,659

8,072

11,561

1,711

12.1

598.5

Allowance for credit losses

(41,247

)

(40,037

)

(40,152

)

(40,342

)

(41,648

)

3.0

(1.0

)

Net loans

$

6,668,354

$

6,701,798

$

6,705,696

$

6,777,986

$

6,735,378

(0.5

)%

(1.0

)%

(1) Includes $2.3 million, $2.6 million, $2.8 million, $3.1 million, and $3.4 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

(In thousands)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

Multifamily residential

$

8,546

$

21,183

$

25,232

$

50,528

$

27,966

$

29,729

$

39,771

Commercial real estate

57,533

22,916

75,285

56,713

20,573

80,449

30,613

One-to-four family - mixed use property

3,039

1,842

6,622

5,709

3,980

4,881

4,730

One-to-four family - residential

411

35,206

739

1,705

689

35,617

53,228

Construction

2,469

3,275

9,338

5,063

4,594

5,744

6,489

Mortgage loans

71,998

84,422

117,216

119,718

57,802

156,420

134,831

Small Business Administration

2,457

1,250

1,368

5,930

-

3,707

-

Commercial business and other

84,721

88,404

106,580

91,447

68,162

173,125

121,117

Commercial Business loans

87,178

89,654

107,948

97,377

68,162

176,832

121,117

Total Closings

$

159,176

$

174,076

$

225,164

$

217,095

$

125,964

$

333,252

$

255,948

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended

Loan type

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

Mortgage loans

6.87

%

6.68

%

7.12

%

7.31

%

7.58

%

Commercial Business loans

7.25

7.28

7.45

7.75

7.94

Total loans

7.08

%

6.99

%

7.28

%

7.51

%

7.77

%

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

Allowance for credit losses - loans

Beginning balances

$

40,037

$

40,152

$

40,342

$

41,648

$

40,752

$

40,152

$

40,161

Net loan charge-off (recoveries):

Multifamily residential

1,677

4

(1

)

-

(1

)

1,681

(1

)

Commercial real estate

72

-

421

-

-

72

-

One-to-four family - mixed-use property

-

-

-

-

(2

)

-

(2

)

One-to-four family - residential

-

-

(41

)

(58

)

(2

)

-

11

Small Business Administration

(4

)

(40

)

(4

)

(1

)

(91

)

(44

)

(96

)

Commercial business and other

804

4,463

4,361

3,095

4

5,267

-

Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

2,549

4,427

4,736

3,036

(92

)

6,976

(88

)

Provision (benefit) for loan losses

3,759

4,312

4,546

1,730

804

8,071

1,399

Ending balance

$

41,247

$

40,037

$

40,152

$

40,342

$

41,648

$

41,247

$

41,648

Gross charge-offs

$

2,857

$

4,471

$

4,790

$

3,110

$

11

$

7,328

$

69

Gross recoveries

308

44

54

74

103

352

157

Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans

0.62

%

0.59

%

0.60

%

0.59

%

0.61

%

0.62

%

0.61

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.15

0.27

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

0.21

-

Nonperforming Assets

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

Nonaccrual Loans:

Multifamily residential

12,364

25,952

11,031

9,478

13,774

Commercial real estate

23,481

6,703

6,283

6,705

-

One-to-four family - mixed-use property

422

426

116

369

909

One-to-four family - residential

2,277

1,225

1,428

1,493

3,633

Small Business Administration

2,445

2,445

2,445

2,445

2,552

Commercial business and other

8,258

9,512

12,015

13,771

13,672

Total Nonaccrual loans

49,247

46,263

33,318

34,261

34,540

Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)

49,247

46,263

33,318

34,261

34,540

Other Nonperforming Assets:

Real estate acquired through foreclosure

-

-

-

-

665

Total Other nonperforming assets

-

-

-

-

665

Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities

16,878

18,000

18,000

20,627

20,627

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

66,125

$

64,263

$

51,318

$

54,888

$

55,832

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

0.75

%

0.71

%

0.57

%

0.59

%

0.61

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs

83.8

%

86.5

%

120.5

%

117.7

%

120.6

%

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (Loss)

The variance in GAAP earnings (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

$

18,936

$

(5,931

)

$

(71,857

)

$

11,457

$

7,136

$

13,005

$

12,133

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))

(1,656

)

152

1,136

(974

)

(57

)

(1,504

)

777

Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))

-

-

72,315

-

-

-

-

Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))

-

-

(284

)

(1

)

-

-

-

Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss))

(2,590

)

194

3,836

-

-

(2,396

)

-

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (Net interest income)

(64

)

(56

)

(2,911

)

(554

)

(177

)

(120

)

10

Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense)

-

-

2,572

-

-

-

-

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)

(176

)

(167

)

(101

)

(62

)

(85

)

(343

)

(254

)

Impairment of goodwill (Noninterest expense)

-

17,636

-

-

-

17,636

-

Miscellaneous expense (Professional services)

395

(1

)

218

10

494

394

494

Core income before taxes

14,845

11,827

4,924

9,876

7,311

26,672

13,160

Provision for core income taxes

3,683

3,896

715

2,153

1,855

7,579

3,392

Core net income

$

11,162

$

7,931

$

4,209

$

7,723

$

5,456

$

19,093

$

9,768

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.41

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

$

0.30

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax

(0.04

)

-

0.03

(0.02

)

(0.01

)

(0.03

)

0.02

Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax

-

-

1.65

-

-

-

-

Life insurance proceeds

-

-

(0.01

)

-

-

-

-

Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale, net of tax

(0.06

)

-

0.09

-

-

(0.05

)

-

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges, net of tax

-

-

(0.05

)

(0.01

)

-

-

-

Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax

-

-

0.04

-

-

-

-

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Impairment of goodwill

-

0.51

-

-

-

0.51

-

Miscellaneous expense, net of tax

0.01

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

0.01

Loss not attributable to participating securities

-

-

0.03

-

-

-

-

Core diluted earnings per common share(1)

$

0.32

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.55

$

0.33

Core net income, as calculated above

$

11,162

$

7,931

$

4,209

$

7,723

$

5,456

$

19,093

$

9,768

Average assets

8,918,075

9,015,880

9,060,481

9,203,884

8,830,665

8,966,707

8,769,085

Average equity

709,839

731,592

662,190

672,762

667,557

720,656

668,371

Core return on average assets(2)

0.50

%

0.35

%

0.19

%

0.34

%

0.25

%

0.43

%

0.22

%

Core return on average equity(2)

6.29

%

4.34

%

2.54

%

4.59

%

3.27

%

5.30

%

2.92

%

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

GAAP Net interest income

$

53,209

$

52,989

$

51,235

$

45,603

$

42,776

$

106,198

$

85,173

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges

(64

)

(56

)

(2,911

)

(554

)

(177

)

(120

)

10

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

(257

)

(252

)

(191

)

(155

)

(182

)

(509

)

(453

)

Core Net interest income

$

52,888

$

52,681

$

48,133

$

44,894

$

42,417

$

105,569

$

84,730

GAAP Noninterest income (loss)

$

10,277

$

5,074

$

(71,022

)

$

6,277

$

4,216

$

15,351

$

7,300

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments

(1,656

)

152

1,136

(974

)

(57

)

(1,504

)

777

Net loss on sale of securities

-

-

72,315

-

-

-

-

(Reversal) Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale

(2,590

)

194

3,836

-

-

(2,396

)

-

Life insurance proceeds

-

-

(284

)

(1

)

-

-

-

Core Noninterest income

$

6,031

$

5,420

$

5,981

$

5,302

$

4,159

$

11,451

$

8,077

GAAP Noninterest expense

$

40,356

$

59,676

$

45,630

$

38,696

$

39,047

$

100,032

$

78,939

Prepayment penalty on borrowings

-

-

(2,572

)

-

-

-

-

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

(81

)

(85

)

(90

)

(93

)

(97

)

(166

)

(199

)

Impairment of goodwill

-

(17,636

)

-

-

-

(17,636

)

-

Miscellaneous expense

(395

)

1