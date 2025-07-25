

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - TRATON GROUP reported that its adjusted operating result for the first half of the year 2025 declined to 1.4 billion euros from 2.1 billion euros last year. Revenue for the period also decreased to 21.9 billion euros from 23.4 billion euros last year.



The company cut its 2025 full-year outlook, primarily due to lingering uncertainties surrounding US tariff policy, persistent economic weakness in Europe, and escalating challenges in Brazil. These factors are driving greater-than-anticipated caution among customers.



The company now expects annual unit sales to fall within a range of -10% to 0%, compared to its earlier projection of -5% to +5%. Similarly, Sales revenue for both the TRATON GROUP and TRATON Operations is now anticipated to decline, with expectations ranging between -10% and 0%. This marks a downward revision from the previous forecast of -5% to +5%.



Additionally, the adjusted operating return on sales for TRATON GROUP is now forecasted between 6.0% and 7.0%, down from the prior range of 7.5% to 8.5%; for TRATON Operations, the revised range stands at 7.0% to 8.0%, also reduced from the previously expected 8.5% to 9.5%.



The TRATON 2025 Half-Year Financial Report will be published on July 25, 2025, at 7:15 a.m. CEST.



