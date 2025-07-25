Press release

Embargo until 25 July 2025 at 6:50 am

Regulated information - Inside information

Orange Belgium and Proximus sign a Memorandum of Understanding to expand fiber deployment and increase access to gigabit networks in Wallonia

This Memorandum of Understanding formalizes the operators' shared commitment to join forces to expand fiber deployment and improving access to gigabit networks in less densely populated areas of Wallonia. The collaboration would also ensure that more consumers benefit from the advantages and high-speed of existing gigabit networks, while reducing civil works.

Gigabit networks, including fiber, are crucial to stimulate innovation, strengthen our economy and allow citizens to keep up with the ever-evolving digitalization. Today, Europe is investing massively in cutting-edge network technology and both citizens and businesses located far from large urban centers should also be able to benefit from this development.

Orange Belgium and Proximus today signed a Memorandum of Understanding covering Wallonia, expressing their joint commitment to promote an efficient, inclusive and sustainable approach to digital development in the Region.

The intended collaboration will benefit nearly 1.4 million homes and businesses in medium-to low-population-density areas. In large cities and densely populated areas, Orange Belgium and Proximus will nevertheless continue to independently roll out their respective networks.

In medium-density areas, Proximus, through its joint venture Unifiber co-owned with Eurofiber, will continue to roll-out Fiber-to-the Home (FTTH) to 600,000 homes and businesses, and will gradually welcome Orange Belgium customers.

In less densely populated areas, Orange Belgium and Proximus will work together to make Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks accessible to some 200,000 homes and businesses. Volumes will be distributed evenly, favoring the most cost-efficient deployment methods. Proximus will gain access to Orange Belgium's fiber network, and Orange Belgium will gain access to Proximus' fiber networks.

Thanks to this collaboration, around 70% of homes in Wallonia will be covered by a Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network.

In the most sparsely populated zones, Proximus will start offering services using the Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) network of Orange Belgium for approximately 600,000 homes, which will allow to offer gigabit speeds throughout Wallonia.

This complementary approach helps avoid the creation of additional construction sites. It also enables faster deployment, reduces disruption for residents, improves coordination of works with local authorities, and ensures better cost control. These are all key advantages to accelerating Wallonia's digital transition.

The signing of the MoU is the result of constructive discussions over the past months following the BIPT's and BCA's announcements in October 2023 that they were willing to consider possible collaborations between operators.

The conditions for implementing this Memorandum of Understanding will first be discussed with the Belgian Competition Authority and the BIPT.

No further details will be communicated until the cooperation agreement is formally signed, which should take place at the earliest in the fourth quarter.

Xavier Pichon, Chief Executive Officer at Orange Belgium: "Leadership in network infrastructure is one of the main pillars of our « Lead the Future » strategy. Our own HFC network, complemented by agreements with Wyre, already provides 1Gbps access nationwide. We are very pleased to have signed this pre-agreement with Proximus, which will enable more Walloon homes and businesses to access gigabit networks, and ensure a disciplined, optimized and responsible deployment of FTTH network, thereby minimizing roadworks and customer disruption."

Jan Van Acoleyen, CEO ad interim of the Proximus Group: "Collaboration between operators is a key enabler for speeding up and expanding digitalization in Belgium. It's a win-win situation for citizens, businesses and operators. The Memorandum of Understanding between Proximus and Orange Belgium for Wallonia is in line with the same envisaged cooperation dynamic by operators in Flanders. This approach allows us to optimize our investments, but above all to offer our customers more accessible and sustainable gigabit connectivity. We will continue the constructive negotiations between operators, always in close collaboration with the competition authorities, in order to achieve this ambition, which is beneficial for the whole country."

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with revenues of 1993.7 million euros, 3.5 million mobile customers and more than 1 million fixed broadband customers on 31 December 2024, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg. Thanks to its own fixed and mobile networks, Orange Belgium offers both residential and business customers fixed and mobile connectivity services and convergent offerings (internet, telephony, television, including original TV content: Be tv, VOOsport, etc.). As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium invests to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainable and inclusive digital practices. Orange Belgium is also a wholesale operator, offering its partners access to its infrastructure as well as a broad portfolio of connectivity and mobility services, including offerings based on Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, present in 26 countries with a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide on 31 December 2024. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information, on the internet and on your mobile: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on X: @pressOrangeBe





Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact

Sven Adams - sven.adams@orange.com+32

Investors contact

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com+32





More information on www.proximus.com/press (http://www.proximus.com/press)

Press Relations department: +32 2 202 44 44 Haroun Fenaux +32 476 60 03 33 Fabrice Gansbeke +32 472 05 07 02 E-mail: press@proximus.com (mailto:press@proximus.com) About Proximus Group



The Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX), is a provider of future-proof connectivity, IT and digital services, headquartered in Brussels. The Group is actively engaged in building a connected world that people trust, so society blooms.







The Domestic segment is focused on providing state-of-the art telecommunications and IT services in the Benelux. In Belgium, core products and services are offered under the Proximus, Mobile Vikings and Scarlet brands for the residential market and Proximus NXT for the Enterprise market. The Group is also active in the Netherlands (Proximus NXT) and in Luxembourg (Tango and Proximus NXT).







Proximus Global overarches the international activities of the Group, gathering the strengths of BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile. Encompassing the entire value chain from P2P Voice & Messaging and Mobility services to CPaaS and Digital Identity, Proximus Global is in a unique position to become a global digital communications leader.







The Group has the ambition to build the #1 gigabit network for Belgium and plays a central role in creating inspiring digital ecosystems, while fostering an engaging culture and empowering ways of working. Building upon these strengths, Proximus aims to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable digital society, delight customers with an unrivalled experience and achieve profitable growth both locally and internationally to deliver long-term value for stakeholders.







With 13,131 employees, imbued with Proximus' Think Possible mindset and all engaged to offer a superior customer experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 6,430 million end-2024.







For more information, surf to www.proximus.com (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.proximus.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cfabrice.gansbeke%40proximus.com%7C126e1a26b46349710f9608dc31e433f6%7Ce7ab81b21e844bf79dcbb6fec01ed138%7C0%7C0%7C638440103390040268%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=dornqQRzSWt%2FpM36mSjOy3OdjegUet6JMBhNSMYsMKY%3D&reserved=0) and www.proximus.be (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.proximus.be%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cfabrice.gansbeke%40proximus.com%7C126e1a26b46349710f9608dc31e433f6%7Ce7ab81b21e844bf79dcbb6fec01ed138%7C0%7C0%7C638440103390050010%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=khaJRovzMerIfLaveEYzYxVLuoWH3%2F9V962vXuE4mjY%3D&reserved=0).

Attachment