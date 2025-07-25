

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange Belgium and Proximus signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand fiber deployment and increase access to gigabit networks in Wallonia, Orange Belgium said in a statement.



The company noted that the collaboration will benefit about 1.4 million homes and businesses in medium-to low-population-density areas. In large cities and densely populated areas, Orange Belgium and Proximus will nevertheless continue to independently roll out their respective networks.



In medium-density areas, Proximus, through its joint venture Unifiber co-owned with Eurofiber, will continue to roll-out Fiber-to-the Home (FTTH) to 600,000 homes and businesses, and will gradually welcome Orange Belgium customers.



In less densely populated areas, Orange Belgium and Proximus will work together to make Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks accessible to some 200,000 homes and businesses. Volumes will be distributed evenly, favoring the most cost-efficient deployment methods. Proximus will gain access to Orange Belgium's fiber network, and Orange Belgium will gain access to Proximus' fiber networks.



In the most sparsely populated zones, Proximus will start offering services using the Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) network of Orange Belgium for approximately 600,000 homes, which will allow to offer gigabit speeds throughout Wallonia.



Orange Belgium stated that further details will remain undisclosed until the cooperation agreement is formally signed, which is expected to occur no earlier than the fourth quarter.



