FirstGroup Plc - AGM Statement

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

FIRSTGROUP PLC

aGM Statement

FirstGroup plc ('FirstGroup' or 'the Group') will be holding its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 14:30 today.

Ahead of the AGM, the Group notes that its overall trading performance for the financial year-to-date has been in line with the expectations outlined in the FY 2025 Results on 10 June 2025.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer Graham Sutherland said:

"FY 2025 was another successful year for the Group. We further strengthened our businesses and continued to deliver against our strategy, including growing and diversifying our earnings in both divisions. This has left us well placed to at least maintain our adjusted earnings per share in FY 2026, as we focus on operational excellence and the disciplined deployment of capital on decarbonisation, growth and shareholder returns."

The Group is scheduled to announce its interim results for the six months to the end of September 2025 on Tuesday 18 November 2025.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With around 29,000 employees, we reported revenue of £5.1 billion and transported almost 2m passengers a day in FY 2025. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, serving more than 25% of the population in the UK with a fleet of c.5,800 buses, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is one of the UK's most experienced rail operators, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of c.1,800 locomotives and rail carriages through two DfT contracted train operating companies: WCP (incorporating Avanti West Coast and West Coast Partnership Development) and GWR, and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). We are formally committed to operating a zero emission First Bus commercial fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. During FY 2025 FirstGroup received MSCI's highest possible ESG rating of AAA, was named one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the sixth consecutive year and holds an Industry Top-Rated status with Sustainalytics and Sustainability Yearbook membership with S&P Global. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on X.