STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics to strengthen position in sensors with acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensors business

PR N°C3350C

STMicroelectronics to strengthen position in sensors

with acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensors business

ST enters into agreement for acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business for a purchase price of up to US$950 million in cash, including US$900 million upfront and US$50 million subject to the achievement of technical milestones

The MEMS businesses of ST and NXP are strongly complementary in terms of technology and product portfolio, with the combined product offering to be well balanced across automotive, industrial and consumer end markets

NXP's MEMS Business generated revenue of about US$300 million in calendar year 2024 with gross and operating margins significantly accretive for ST

All-cash transaction to be financed from existing liquidity and expected to be accretive to ST Earnings Per Share from completion

Geneva, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is strengthening its global sensors capabilities with the planned acquisition of NXP Semiconductors' (NASDAQ: NXPI) MEMS sensors business, focused on automotive safety products as well as sensors for industrial applications. The transaction will complement and expand ST's leading MEMS sensors technology and product portfolio, unlocking new opportunities for development across automotive, industrial and consumer applications.

"The planned acquisition is a great strategic fit for ST," says Marco Cassis, President, Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors Group of STMicroelectronics. "Together with ST's existing MEMS portfolio, these highly complementary technologies and customer relationships, focused on automotive safety and industrial technologies, will strengthen our position in sensors across key segments in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. By leveraging our IDM model, with technology R&D, product design and advanced manufacturing, we will better serve all our customers worldwide."

"NXP is a leading supplier of automotive MEMS based motion and pressure sensors, with a long history of strong customer adoption," said Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Analog and Automotive Embedded Systems of NXP. "However, after careful portfolio review the company has decided the business does not fit into its long-term strategic direction. We have agreed with STMicroelectronics that the product line will fit ideally into ST's portfolio, manufacturing footprint and strategic roadmap. We are gratified that the MEMS sensor team will have an excellent home and long-term future at ST."

The MEMS sensors portfolio to be acquired by ST primarily targets automotive safety sensors, both passive (airbags) and active (vehicle dynamics), as well as monitoring sensors (TPMS1, engine management, convenience, and security). It also includes pressure sensors and accelerometers for industrial applications. ST is well-positioned to leverage strong, established customer relationships with automotive Tier1s with its innovation roadmap in a rapidly expanding MEMS automotive market. MEMS technologies increasingly enable advanced functionalities for safety, electrification, automation, and connected vehicles, paving the way for future revenue growth.

MEMS inertial sensors in Automotive are expected to grow at a faster pace than the broader MEMS market. The business to be acquired generated about 300m$ revenues in 2024 with gross and operating margin both significantly accretive for ST. It is also expected to be accretive to ST Earnings Per Share from completion.

The planned acquisition will enhance ST's MEMS technology, product R&D capabilities and roadmap, with leading IP, technology and products for automotive safety applications and highly skilled R&D teams. The expanded business will take advantage of ST's Integrated Device Manufacturer model for MEMS, which involves every stage of MEMS development, from design and manufacturing to testing and packaging, enabling faster innovation cycles and greater flexibility for customization.

STMicroelectronics and NXP have entered into a definitive transaction agreement for a purchase price of up to US$950 million in cash, including US$900 million upfront and US$50 million subject to the achievement of technical milestones. The transaction which will be financed with existing liquidity is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in H1 2026.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

1 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.