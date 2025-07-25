Medhelp Care AB: MedHelp has entered into a strategic agreement with Terveystalo Healthcare, conditional upon completion of the public offer announced earlier today for the shares in MedHelp

MedHelp Care Aktiebolag (publ) ("MedHelp" or the "Company") has today entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Terveystalo Healthcare Oy ("Terveystalo Healthcare"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Terveystalo Plc ("Terveystalo"), conditional upon the completion of the public offer for all shares in the Company announced earlier today (the "Offer") (the "Agreement").

Terveystalo is Finland's largest private healthcare provider in terms of revenue and one of the leading providers of occupational healthcare services in Finland and Sweden with approximately 15,000 employees. Terveystalo offers comprehensive primary care, specialist care, and health services for companies, private individuals and public sector customers.

Medhelp and Terveystalo Healthcare have agreed to establish a partnership with the aim that MedHelp's platform will be sold by Terveystalo in Finland, complementing Terveystalo's digital occupational health offering. The partnership also involves joint development of new products and functions.

The initial term of the agreement will be 6 years with an automatic extension of 3 years if the agreement is not terminated. The yearly license fee will amount to SEK 8.8 million and Terveystalo guarantees, under certain conditions, MedHelp annual recurring revenues (ARR) of up to SEK 21.2 million (2026) rising to SEK 42.2 million (2031). These guaranteed revenues primarily consist of recurring payments based on the number of connected employees on MedHelp's platform and depending on that number the revenues may be higher than what is guaranteed.

"We are very proud that, through this partnership, our platform will now be accessible to a significantly large number of companies on the Finnish market. The collaboration with Terveystalo also gives us increased resources and capacity to continue developing our digital solutions, which are already at the forefront. Today, our solutions assist more than 500 clients in Sweden and Denmark in reducing sick leave, responding more quickly to early signs of illness, and building sustainable, healthy workplaces for the long term," says Tobias Ekros, CEO of MedHelp.

The Agreement is conditional upon the completion of the Offer, and neither MedHelp's nor Terveystalo Healthcare's obligations under the Agreement shall enter into force unless and until the Offer has been completed. The Company's assessment is that the conclusion of the Agreement is not to be considered an offer-related arrangement under section II.17a of the Takeover Rules for certain trading platforms.

About MedHelp Care

MedHelp Care offers a Health Platform that is used by more than 500 companies and organizations in the systematic health work and management of sick leave and rehabilitation. Using AI and health data, MedHelp Care identifies early signs of ill health and helps managers and HR to work proactively with preventive measures. MedHelp Care is listed on Nasdaq First North.

For more information, see MedHelp Care's website www.medhelp.se.

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie.

This information is information that MedHelp Care AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-25 07:55 CEST.