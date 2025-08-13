Terveystalo Oyj: Laura Karotie appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Health, and member of Terveystalo's Executive Team

Terveystalo Plc, Stock Exchange Release 13 August 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EEST



Laura Karotie, b. 1979, M.Sc. (Eng.), has been appointed SVP, Corporate Health at Terveystalo and a member of the Group Executive Team as of 1 October 2025. Laura Karotie will report to Ville Iho, President and CEO.

Laura Karotie joins Terveystalo from Caverion, a real estate and industrial services company, where she has held multiple leadership roles. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Advisory & Partnerships at Caverion Finland and was a member of the Management Team. Prior to her tenure at Caverion, Laura worked as a consultant as well as in commercial development roles at Boston Consulting Group.

- I am pleased to welcome Laura to Terveystalo. Laura brings with her extensive experience from a highly competitive B2B sector, particularly in customer-facing roles within the service industry, as well as expertise in driving growth, developing customer value , and systematically managing and enhancing service businesses. Our customers are increasingly demanding, and alongside our strong core offerings, we must deliver the most competitive overall experience, encompassing pricing, quality, and seamless service. Occupational health is a key part of our business, and we are currently investing heavily in the management and development of this area. In July, we disclosed plans to expedite the development of digital solutions for Occupational Health by integrating MedHelp's data- and AI-driven platform into Terveystalo's service portfolio in Finland. Laura and her team are exceptionally well-equipped to renew and further develop our service offerings," says Ville Iho, President and CEO of Terveystalo.

- I am excited to become part of Terveystalo's strong team. In Finland, occupational health services play a significant role in the nation's overall health care system and carry substantial social responsibility. Preventive work, in particular, saves costs for both employers and society. Effective prevention also produces improved medical outcomes and is humanly sustainable. I am confident that, by leveraging technology, we will be able to deliver increasingly cost-effective, seamless, and impactful services to our clients in the future," states Laura Karotie.



Appendix: CV, Laura Karotie

Terveystalo Communications

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is the largest private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of revenue and one of the leading occupational health providers in Finland and Sweden. We aim to create fluent, caring, and effective healthcare of the future. We offer comprehensive primary care, specialized care, and well-being services for corporates, private individuals, and public sector customers. Our digital services are accessible 24/7. We also offer our services in approximately 360 clinics, including 18 hospitals in Finland. In Sweden we offer occupational health services in approximately 140 units. Terveystalo is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

In 2024, Terveystalo served approximately 1.2 million individual customers in Finland, with around 7.6 million customer appointments. Terveystalo employs approximately 15,000 healthcare and other professionals. www.terveystalo.com