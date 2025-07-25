Anzeige
Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc publishes preliminary information on results for January-June 2025

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JULY 2025 AT 1:00 PM EEST

Exel Composites became the target of a cyberattack in July 2025. As a precautionary measure, the company publishes preliminary information on the half-year financial report for January-June 2025.

In the first half of 2025, Exel Composites' order intake was EUR 63.0 million (H1 2024: 55.0), revenue was EUR 50.1 million (50.0), adjusted operating profit was EUR 1.8 million (0.8), and adjusted operating profit margin was 3.6% (1.6%).

"Year 2025 has continued well for Exel Composites. As in the first quarter, the business climate continued to be positive, and our order intake grew 15% in the first half of the year. Our revenue for the first half was on the comparison period's level. We were able to continue improving our performance, as our adjusted operating profit increased significantly to EUR 1.8 million and already exceeded our adjusted operating profit in the full year 2024," says President and CEO Paul Sohlberg.

The company keeps its guidance for 2025 unchanged and expects its revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2025 compared to 2024.

Exel Composites publishes its half-year financial report for January-June 2025 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Lauri Haavisto
Director, Investor Relations
investor@exelcomposites.com

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.

Headquartered in Finland, Exel Composites employs over 600 forward-thinking professionals around the world and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. To find out more about our offering and company please visit www.exelcomposites.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
