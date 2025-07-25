Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc has been the target of a cyberattack

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JULY 2025 AT 1:01 PM EEST

Exel Composites became the target of a cyberattack in July, and a data breach was confirmed by investigations on 18 July 2025. The unauthorized intrusion affected a limited number of workstations and servers. The company acted immediately, working with internal and external experts to contain the breach and to protect its systems from further exposure as well as to analyze the extent of the compromised information.

As a precaution, Exel Composites has proactively shared preliminary information on its half-year financial report for January-July 2025. In addition, the company informs about the possible exposure of employee and shareholder personal data as well as certain business-related information.

Exel Composites has filed a criminal report with the police regarding the incident and reported it to data protection authorities. The company continues to cooperate with the authorities and work with experts to analyze the incident and will inform the identified and affected stakeholders as soon as possible. The company offers comprehensive support to its employees and is actively exploring how similar support measures could be extended to its shareholders whose data may have been affected.

The cyberattack did not affect the company's business, manufacturing or the operational capacity of the company's factories.

"While we have been working on cybersecurity across the entire organization for multiple years, we were not immune to this attack. We sincerely regret the breach and any consequences it causes," says President and CEO Paul Sohlberg. "We need to thoroughly review the full extent of the incident. The disclosures published today are taken as a pre-emptive measure to secure the interests of our stakeholders. We are also taking the incident as an inducement to further strengthen our already rigorous cybersecurity procedures and to support our people with even better tools and training."

