Original-Research: Vossloh AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



25.07.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Vossloh AG Company Name: Vossloh AG ISIN: DE0007667107 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 25.07.2025 Target price: 102 Last rating change: Analyst: Daniel Kukalj, CIIA, CEFA

On Track for Profitable Growth



Based on Vossloh AG's solid Q2 2025 results, high order backlog and confirmed full-year guidance, we maintain our Buy rating and TP of EUR 102, applied by our ROE/COE valuation approach. The company was able to increase its TTM sales by 4.8% yoy or 3.3% qoq. TTM order intake fell by 6.1% yoy or 10.0% qoq, the TTM book-to-bill ratio fell slightly below the important threshold of 1.0x, but management is confident of generating further orders in the coming months, so in our view the gap to 1.0x should be closed. The TTM net income margin rose by 18 basis points yoy, but fell by 43 basis points qoq. TTM net income amounted to EUR 57.7m, a gap to our FY 2025 net income forecast (QPe: EUR 70.2m) of EUR 12.5m, in the prior year period the gap to FY 2024 was EUR 10.3m, a stronger second half business should make our estimate realistic. Overall, Vossloh's resilient order book, solid operating performance, and strategic growth initiatives position the company well for sustained profitable growth and enhanced shareholder value.





