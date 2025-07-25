Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles in the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws today announced its selection of Arch Public Inc. as a key partner for executing Bitcoin purchases. This decision follows the Company's recent Bitcoin balance sheet strategy announcement on July 15, 2025, and comes on the recommendation of Lead Cryptocurrency Advisor Scott Melker. Arch Public's algorithmic trading platform will assist Red Light Holland in strategically accumulating Bitcoin, leveraging automated strategies to optimize entry points and enhance treasury diversification.

Arch Public Inc. is an innovative algorithmic crypto trading platform specializing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, designed to deliver returns through emotion-free, data-driven trading. Their Bitcoin-specific services include strategic accumulation during market dips, arbitrage algorithms that ensure sales only above cost basis for principal protection, and customizable strategies for asset growth and yield generation. With back tested results demonstrating strong performance, Arch Public aligns perfectly with Red Light Holland's goals of financial resilience and innovation in decentralized finance.

"On the advice of our trusted advisor Scott Melker, we've chosen Arch Public to streamline our Bitcoin acquisitions," said Todd Shapiro, CEO of Red Light Holland. "Their platform's focus on smart, automated accumulation and risk management will help us with our Bitcoin balance sheet strategy, aimed at minimizing volatility exposure. This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to embracing cryptocurrency as a hedge against traditional market uncertainties, empowering our continued goals of growth in the psychedelics sector."

Scott Melker, lead Cryptocurrency Advisor to Red Light Holland, added: "Arch Public stands out for its sophisticated algorithms that aim to outperform simple buy-and-hold strategies. I recommended them to Red Light Holland because their tools provide the precision and efficiency needed for corporate Bitcoin integration, focused on long-term value creation."

Tillman Holloway, Co-founder and CEO of Arch Public, commented: "We are excited to partner with Red Light Holland to support their Bitcoin Balance Sheet strategy. Our algorithms remove emotional biases, allowing companies like Red Light Holland to accumulate intelligently, safely, and reconcile instantly while not being distracted from their core day-to-day business. As our platform grows, we are gaining lots of attention from both retail customers and larger publicly traded companies, like Red Light Holland, and we are pleased to provide a service that helps."

This collaboration underscores Red Light Holland's proactive approach to integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency into its operations, further supporting themes of decentralization and personal sovereignty in both financial and wellness domains. As previously announced, Red Light Holland is allocating up to C$2 million to Bitcoin and related assets. Key elements of the strategy include strategic investments up to C$250,000 per tranche, including an initial tranche on June 23, 2025, in which the Company invested C$210,000 in a Bitcoin ETF.

For more information about Arch Public, visit www.archpublic.com.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

Red Light Holland Corp. is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe. The Company also offers a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws. Red Light Holland is dedicated to responsible adult-use psychedelics, fostering education, innovation, and accessibility in the sector.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones, including its plans to relating to the Bitcoin strategy and to work with Scott Melker and Arch Public and the stated goals of this consultant relationship.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to carryout its plans relating to the Bitcoin strategy and to work with Scott Melker, Arch Public and achieve the stated goals of this consultant relationship.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to carryout its plans relating to the Bitcoin strategy and to work with Scott Melker, Arch Public and achieve the stated goals of this consultant relationship.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260071

SOURCE: Red Light Holland Corp.