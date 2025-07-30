Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles in the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Todd Shapiro, has been invited to participate in the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Miami, Florida, from November 5-6, 2025. Mr. Shapiro will engage in a fireside chat and host a panel discussion, highlighting the intersection of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and emerging industries like psychedelics. Key discussions will explore synergies between decentralization and deregulation, emphasizing how blockchain's principles can support psychedelic deregulation efforts to enhance personal sovereignty, allowing individuals greater autonomy in health, wellness, and financial decisions.

The Blockchain Futurist Conference is a premier event bringing together innovators, thought leaders, and pioneers in Web3, blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI, DeFi, regulation, and related fields. This year's USA edition in Miami promises immersive experiences, expert panels, and networking opportunities at the forefront of technological advancement.

"We are thrilled to have Todd Shapiro join us at the Blockchain Futurist Conference," said Tracy Leparulo, one of the conference organizers. "His insights into integrating cryptocurrency strategies with innovative sectors like psychedelics will add tremendous value to our discussions on decentralization and future-proofing businesses."

Todd Shapiro, CEO of Red Light Holland, commented: "I'm honored to be invited to the Blockchain Futurist Conference and look forward to highlighting Red Light Holland's Bitcoin balance sheet strategy. This event is a fantastic platform to explore how blockchain and crypto can support regulated industries like ours, driving decentralization, financial resilience, and innovation. I look forward to the fireside chat and to taking time to do what I love - hosting a panel that delves into transformative topics, including the powerful synergies between decentralization and psychedelic deregulation, which together advance personal sovereignty by empowering individuals to take control of their own paths to wellness and economic independence."

Red Light Holland's participation underscores its commitment to embracing decentralized finance as a means to enhance operational stability and growth in a rapidly evolving global landscape. As announced on July 15, 2025, (https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258833) the Company has committed to allocating up to C$2 million to Bitcoin and related assets and appointed Scott Melker as Lead Cryptocurrency Advisor. This move not only diversifies Red Light Holland's treasury but also aligns with broader themes of decentralization, which empower personal sovereignty by reducing reliance on traditional financial systems and promoting individual control over assets.

Attendees can expect Mr. Shapiro's sessions to cover themes such as the role of Bitcoin in corporate treasuries, the potential of Web3 in health and wellness sectors, and regulatory considerations for merging traditional and digital assets.

For more information about the Blockchain Futurist Conference, visit www.futuristconference.com.

As a reminder, we invite shareholders, media, and stakeholders to join us for our live Q&A session later this morning, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST, where we'll discuss our 2025 audited year-end results, future outlook and our Bitcoin Balance Sheet Strategy in more detail.

Q&A Access details:

The online link for the live Q&A on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025 at 11:00 AM (EST) is:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82801206951?pwd=N7CBd5PxZOMnonSqPdWpVn7FunnWob.1

Meeting ID: 828 0120 6951

Passcode: RLH2025

