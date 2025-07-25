Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 15:29
1,560 Euro
-1,27 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,89020:41
25.07.2025 19:15 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jul-2025 / 17:42 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
25 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  25 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         41,560 
 
Highest price paid per share:            140.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             137.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    139.0000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,185,376 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,185,376) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      139.0000p                       41,560

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
20              137.40          08:28:40         00346239861TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             137.40          08:28:40         00346239860TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             138.00          08:34:00         00346242425TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             138.00          08:34:27         00346242765TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              137.80          08:34:28         00346242769TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             138.20          08:34:28         00346242770TRLO1     XLON 
 
285             138.20          09:53:15         00346290887TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             138.20          09:53:15         00346290888TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              138.60          09:57:05         00346293424TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             138.80          11:04:56         00346366748TRLO1     XLON 
 
323             138.40          11:04:58         00346366749TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             138.60          11:51:28         00346368364TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             138.60          11:51:28         00346368365TRLO1     XLON 
 
299             138.40          11:53:07         00346368389TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             138.00          12:01:06         00346368639TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             138.00          12:01:06         00346368640TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             138.00          12:01:06         00346368641TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             138.40          12:32:10         00346369301TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             138.00          12:32:17         00346369303TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             138.00          12:39:04         00346369463TRLO1     XLON 
 
1167             138.00          12:39:08         00346369464TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             137.80          12:44:20         00346369543TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             138.20          12:46:37         00346369571TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             138.00          12:46:37         00346369572TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             138.00          13:02:20         00346369901TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             137.80          13:02:20         00346369902TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             138.40          13:31:03         00346370424TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             139.00          13:35:30         00346370533TRLO1     XLON 
 
1076             139.00          13:35:30         00346370534TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             139.00          13:47:06         00346370717TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             139.00          13:49:15         00346370756TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             139.20          13:53:29         00346370811TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              139.80          13:53:44         00346370814TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             139.80          13:53:48         00346370815TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             139.60          14:00:30         00346370917TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             139.20          14:02:29         00346370978TRLO1     XLON 
 
421             139.80          14:03:03         00346370993TRLO1     XLON 
 
355             139.40          14:03:03         00346370994TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             139.40          14:03:03         00346370995TRLO1     XLON 
 
355             139.20          14:04:49         00346371039TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             139.20          14:04:49         00346371040TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             139.00          14:05:31         00346371130TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             138.80          14:05:31         00346371132TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             138.80          14:29:58         00346371779TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             139.00          14:29:58         00346371780TRLO1     XLON 
 
6187             139.00          14:29:58         00346371781TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             139.20          14:29:58         00346371782TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             139.20          14:29:58         00346371783TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             139.20          14:29:58         00346371784TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             139.00          14:29:58         00346371785TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             139.00          14:29:59         00346371786TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             139.60          14:45:39         00346372458TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             139.80          14:45:39         00346372459TRLO1     XLON 
 
574             139.60          15:07:51         00346373742TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             139.60          15:07:51         00346373743TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             139.40          15:07:51         00346373744TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             139.60          15:26:17         00346374440TRLO1     XLON 
 
423             139.80          15:28:56         00346374540TRLO1     XLON 
 
911             139.80          15:28:56         00346374541TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             139.80          15:28:56         00346374542TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             139.40          15:29:47         00346374601TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             139.60          15:29:47         00346374602TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             139.40          15:32:37         00346374717TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             140.00          15:59:00         00346376186TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             140.00          16:05:00         00346376597TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             140.00          16:05:00         00346376598TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             140.00          16:07:00         00346376790TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             139.80          16:14:51         00346377341TRLO1     XLON 
 
2084             139.80          16:14:51         00346377342TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2025 12:43 ET (16:43 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
