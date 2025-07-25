DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Jul-2025 / 17:42 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 25 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 41,560 Highest price paid per share: 140.00p Lowest price paid per share: 137.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 139.0000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,185,376 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,185,376) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 139.0000p 41,560

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 20 137.40 08:28:40 00346239861TRLO1 XLON 540 137.40 08:28:40 00346239860TRLO1 XLON 686 138.00 08:34:00 00346242425TRLO1 XLON 538 138.00 08:34:27 00346242765TRLO1 XLON 59 137.80 08:34:28 00346242769TRLO1 XLON 561 138.20 08:34:28 00346242770TRLO1 XLON 285 138.20 09:53:15 00346290887TRLO1 XLON 276 138.20 09:53:15 00346290888TRLO1 XLON 6 138.60 09:57:05 00346293424TRLO1 XLON 545 138.80 11:04:56 00346366748TRLO1 XLON 323 138.40 11:04:58 00346366749TRLO1 XLON 537 138.60 11:51:28 00346368364TRLO1 XLON 536 138.60 11:51:28 00346368365TRLO1 XLON 299 138.40 11:53:07 00346368389TRLO1 XLON 154 138.00 12:01:06 00346368639TRLO1 XLON 411 138.00 12:01:06 00346368640TRLO1 XLON 564 138.00 12:01:06 00346368641TRLO1 XLON 551 138.40 12:32:10 00346369301TRLO1 XLON 545 138.00 12:32:17 00346369303TRLO1 XLON 568 138.00 12:39:04 00346369463TRLO1 XLON 1167 138.00 12:39:08 00346369464TRLO1 XLON 558 137.80 12:44:20 00346369543TRLO1 XLON 479 138.20 12:46:37 00346369571TRLO1 XLON 561 138.00 12:46:37 00346369572TRLO1 XLON 553 138.00 13:02:20 00346369901TRLO1 XLON 553 137.80 13:02:20 00346369902TRLO1 XLON 539 138.40 13:31:03 00346370424TRLO1 XLON 128 139.00 13:35:30 00346370533TRLO1 XLON 1076 139.00 13:35:30 00346370534TRLO1 XLON 568 139.00 13:47:06 00346370717TRLO1 XLON 562 139.00 13:49:15 00346370756TRLO1 XLON 559 139.20 13:53:29 00346370811TRLO1 XLON 56 139.80 13:53:44 00346370814TRLO1 XLON 568 139.80 13:53:48 00346370815TRLO1 XLON 554 139.60 14:00:30 00346370917TRLO1 XLON 157 139.20 14:02:29 00346370978TRLO1 XLON 421 139.80 14:03:03 00346370993TRLO1 XLON 355 139.40 14:03:03 00346370994TRLO1 XLON 186 139.40 14:03:03 00346370995TRLO1 XLON 355 139.20 14:04:49 00346371039TRLO1 XLON 186 139.20 14:04:49 00346371040TRLO1 XLON 557 139.00 14:05:31 00346371130TRLO1 XLON 543 138.80 14:05:31 00346371132TRLO1 XLON 541 138.80 14:29:58 00346371779TRLO1 XLON 160 139.00 14:29:58 00346371780TRLO1 XLON 6187 139.00 14:29:58 00346371781TRLO1 XLON 536 139.20 14:29:58 00346371782TRLO1 XLON 536 139.20 14:29:58 00346371783TRLO1 XLON 536 139.20 14:29:58 00346371784TRLO1 XLON 541 139.00 14:29:58 00346371785TRLO1 XLON 560 139.00 14:29:59 00346371786TRLO1 XLON 529 139.60 14:45:39 00346372458TRLO1 XLON 529 139.80 14:45:39 00346372459TRLO1 XLON 574 139.60 15:07:51 00346373742TRLO1 XLON 169 139.60 15:07:51 00346373743TRLO1 XLON 546 139.40 15:07:51 00346373744TRLO1 XLON 547 139.60 15:26:17 00346374440TRLO1 XLON 423 139.80 15:28:56 00346374540TRLO1 XLON 911 139.80 15:28:56 00346374541TRLO1 XLON 389 139.80 15:28:56 00346374542TRLO1 XLON 553 139.40 15:29:47 00346374601TRLO1 XLON 553 139.60 15:29:47 00346374602TRLO1 XLON 545 139.40 15:32:37 00346374717TRLO1 XLON 535 140.00 15:59:00 00346376186TRLO1 XLON 399 140.00 16:05:00 00346376597TRLO1 XLON 130 140.00 16:05:00 00346376598TRLO1 XLON 557 140.00 16:07:00 00346376790TRLO1 XLON 562 139.80 16:14:51 00346377341TRLO1 XLON 2084 139.80 16:14:51 00346377342TRLO1 XLON 563 139.80 16:16:27 00346377449TRLO1 XLON 400 139.80 16:19:20 00346377709TRLO1 XLON 150 139.80 16:19:20 00346377710TRLO1 XLON 535 139.60 16:19:20 00346377711TRLO1 XLON 535 139.60 16:19:25 00346377714TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

