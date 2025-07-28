

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Funds managed by KKR will commit A$500 million to strategically partner with CleanPeak Energy to rapidly grow its distributed energy platform, the Global investment firm said in a statement.



KKR noted that its investment will support CleanPeak in growing and developing a pipeline of distributed solar, battery storage and micro-grid solutions for Australia's commercial and industrial sector.



Co-founded by Philip Graham and Jon Hare in 2017, CleanPeak is a provider of fully financed, integrated solar-and-storage systems for blue-chip corporates across Australia. The company operates over 50 distributed generation sites across Australia including over 140MW of Solar Assets and 35MWH of Battery Energy Storage System projects, and is currently delivering over $200 million of construction projects in the sector.



The transaction is expected to close in the second-half of 2025.



