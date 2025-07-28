

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Hengrui Pharma announced that it has entered into a series of strategic agreements with GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) to jointly develop up to 12 innovative medicines. These programs are expected to significantly advance Hengrui's globalization efforts while creating new growth opportunities for GSK, particularly beyond the year 2031. The selected compounds complement GSK's current pipeline in Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation (RI&I), and Oncology, and have been evaluated for their potential to be best- or first-in-class treatments. Under the terms of the agreements, GSK will pay $500 million in upfront fees.



One key component of the collaboration is an exclusive worldwide license-excluding mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan-for HRS-9821, a promising PDE3/4 inhibitor currently in clinical development. Intended as an add-on maintenance therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), HRS-9821 is designed to benefit patients regardless of their current treatment. This aligns with GSK's strategy to serve a broader spectrum of COPD sufferers, including those not suited for inhaled corticosteroids or biologic therapies.



Early clinical and preclinical research has shown that HRS-9821 delivers potent inhibition of both PDE3 and PDE4, leading to increased bronchodilation and anti-inflammatory effects. Additionally, the compound offers the potential for a user-friendly dry-powder inhaler (DPI) formulation, which fits neatly into GSK's existing inhalation product lineup.



Beyond HRS-9821, the agreements feature a unique scaled collaboration to develop up to 11 more programs, each governed by its own financial and operational framework. Hengrui will lead early-stage development through the completion of Phase I trials, including international patient cohorts outside of China.



Upon completion, GSK will retain exclusive rights to further develop and commercialize each of these programs globally-excluding the same territories-either at the end of Phase I or earlier, as per GSK's discretion. The deal also includes specific provisions for program substitution, adding flexibility to the partnership.



