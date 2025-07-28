

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken Holding N.V.(HEIO.AS, HEIOA.XC) on Monday reported profit in the first six months of 2025, compared to a loss last year. While revenue fell 5 percent, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.



The Dutch beer company posted net profit of 380 million euros or 1.34 euros in the first half of 2025, compared to a net loss of 48 million euros or 0.17 euro per share in the same period last year. Pre-tax profit for the period climbed to 1.23 billion euros from 339 million euros a year ago.



During the six-month period, revenue declined 5 percent to 16.92 billion from 17.82 billion in the first half of 2024, as the strengthening of the Euro more than offset organic growth.



On an adjusted basis, the company reported profit of 1.16 billion euros, higher than last year's 1.20 billion euros. Earnings per share came in at 2.08 euros during the first six months of 2025. Adjusted revenue declined to 16.93 billion euros from 17.81 billion in the previous-year period.



The company declared an interim dividend of 0.74 euro per share, which will be paid on August 7 and the company shares will trade ex-dividend on July 30. The interim dividend is higher than last year's 0.69 euro per share.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025 of adjusted operating profit to grow organically in the range of 4 percent to 8 percent. Heineken Holding also continues to expect adjusted net profit organic growth to be broadly in line with the adjusted operating profit.



The company expects volume to be broadly stable for the full year 2025, following the customer disruptions in Europe in the first half of the year and softer markets in the Americas than earlier anticipated. Heineken Holding expects a positive price-mix, leading to continued positive revenue growth for the remaining year.



